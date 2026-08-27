The Sinking City 2 salt storage code opens a strange lock in the Fish Market once you work out what the roman numerals mean, as well as how they tie into a 16 Punishments of the Sailor note you can find. The solution is not that hard once you have all the pieces in front of you, but it is one of the slightly tricker puzzles thanks to the numbering system and a long list you need to work though to decode it all. Here's what I did and how I solved it so you can get in. It's worth doing too as there's a very useful grenade launcher upgrade inside.
How to open the salt storage door in Sinking City 2
The Sinking City 2 salt storage code is I-IV-IX-XVI in roman numerals, or 1-4-9-16 in normal speak. So press those squares as shown above to unlock it.
To get the Salt Storage code properly you'll need three notes: the 16 Punishments of a Sailor note from the large brass wall plaque in the Bar, the Instructions to Sybil note, which you can find just before the Old Shop with the Ward, the Warning for Sybil note in the Jeweller's area.
The Instructions to Sybil note lists four punishments which you can cross-reference with the 16 Punishments of a Sailor to get the numbers you need:
Confined to ship I (1)
Deprived o' beer IV (4)
Tarred an' feathered IX (9)
Keelhauled (XVI) 16
So, to open the door you just need to press the squares with those roman numerals on.
Inside you'll find a woman turned to Dream Essence you can smash for some upgrade points, a Surprise in the Safe? note and the Pyre's Squid Barrel, an upgrade for the grenade launcher which will stagger enemies if multiple opponents are caught in the blast.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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