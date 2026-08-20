The Sinking City 2 Printing Press puzzle solution

The Sinking City 2 printing press is an optional objective that will get you one of two upgrades, if you can find the three printing plates it needs scattered around the flooded opening area. Because it requires a lot of exploring and backtracking to find all the parts, and the lore is buried in notes you night not have read, it might just appear as a strange object you don't know what to do with.
The entire process is covered in depth in my first Sinking City 2 walkthrough, that covers the flooded city section of the game. That outlines everything though, so if you just need need help finding it, the bits you need, or solving the final puzzle, here's the fast track version.
Where to find the Printing Press
The Printing Press is found in the Printing House near the Church. You can only access this once you reach the Saloon during the Move the Whale objective, where you'll find the Graveyard Key. This opens the locked gate in the Church area, and lets you reach the Printing House.
You'll have to work your way through most of the Printing House, as you'll only find the Printing Press itself once you find the secret room in the Director's Office by taking the APH Key. Unlike the Sinking City 2 Trident puzzle that can be solved there and then when you find it, this needs three other items - Printing Plate A, B and C - found in different places around the flooded city.
There are three printing plates to find in the flooded city area, which can be found in the following places, in the order you're most likely to find them:
Printing Plate C - found at the Church in the Star Locked tomb.
Printing Plate A - found in the Printing House as you pass through an apartment.
Printing Plate B - found in the Academic's Apartment next to the Fire Dept. Accessible only once you've taken the claw to move the Whale.
Getting all three plates will involve clearing most of the flooded city area and, by the time you have plate B from moving the whale, you'll only have one area left.
How to solve the printing press puzzle
To solve the Printing Press puzzle you need to place all three plates in it and then rotate the faces to make them all one color, depending on what reward you want:
All Silver - Two Dream essence upgrade points
All Gold - Cutter's Study Stock for the shotgun, which increases damage to enemies shot in the back
It's up to you what you pick, but personally I think the extra shotgun damage is the most valuable. You can only have one as the press will break after use.
Whichever one you want, the solution to solving the printing press puzzle is the same. Whenever you rotate a piece the pieces around it on the top, bottom, left and right also turn. The easiest way I've found to solve it is to get the corners the color you want first:
Dealing with just the corners reduces the bits that interfere with each other so should make it easier to get them where you want. When you've done that you just have to flip the middle pieces to get it all the same color.
Once you have the color you want, use the printing press to get your reward. And, as you're likely nearing the end of the flooded city by the time you complete this, you might be wanting the Sinking City 2 Hospital walkthrough next.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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