Resident Evil remakes are building to a "crossover" with the new games, producer says

For now, it seems we're getting a steady diet of new Resident Evil games alongside remakes of the classic series. But, eventually, Capcom's going to run out of games to remake, right? It seems the publisher is already prepared for this eventuality. In fact, executive producer Jun Takeuchi says the company's been preparing for an eventual "crossover" between these two lineages since Resident Evil Village.
"Currently, 'Resident Evil' operates on a two-pronged approach: the numbered titles allow players to experience the ongoing drama of the series, while the remake series lets them experience the past," Takeuchi says in a Japanese magazine special published for the series' 30th anniversary.
"Eventually, the remake series will catch up to the era of the numbered titles, and the mechanisms for that are already being considered. In fact, preparations for this have been gradually underway since 'Resident Evil Village,' including the appearance of names like Umbrella and Spencer, and the reappearance of Raccoon City in 'Requiem.' This is all in preparation for a crossover."
At least, that's one version of what Takeuchi has to say, as presented by the Resident Evil Wiki. You'll find it translated slightly differently from other sources, whether that's RENEWS on Twitter or a DeepL or Google Translate rendering of the Japanese text. The gist seems to be the same in every case, though – Capcom's been preparing for the remakes to catch up to the newer numbered games, and it's been seeding references to the OG lore in preparation for a future "crossover."
Naturally, some fans are already taking this as confirmation that remakes of Resident Evil 5 and 6 are in development, but you should probably hold back your excitement for now. Given the success of the previous Resident Evil remakes and the fact that Resident Evil Veronica is currently on the way, it's a pretty safe bet that more remakes will follow, but this quote stops several steps shy of actually confirming that.
Personally, I'm much more interested in what this "crossover" is. In a way, Requiem already served as a crossover between old and new Resident Evil games, pulling elements from all the games that had come before into an expansive blend that brought Umbrella Corporation and Raccoon City back to the forefront of the story.
"'Resident Evil RE:2' was a title we decided to make if '7' was successful. The 'Resident Evil' series, which began on PlayStation, didn't have easy access to its early titles at the time, and even if people could play them, they were decades old. So, it also embodies the meaning of 'reboot' and 'response,'" Takeuchi explains, seemingly referring to the "RE" in both "remake" and "Resident Evil."
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"You should understand the meaning of the crossover before the 'Resident Evil' series celebrates its 40th anniversary," Takeuchi continues. "Since we're on the subject, let me give you a hint: 'Requiem' isn't just a title chosen for its meaning of 'requiem.' The spelling of Requiem (REQUIEM) contains not only the 'RE (response)' mentioned earlier, but also a 'Q (question).' In other words, this 'Requiem' presents both an 'answer' and a 'question.' I will explain the meaning of that at some point in the future."
I think Takeuchi is saying that we'll see this crossover bear fruit by 2036, though I don't even want to try to start unpacking all this "question" and "answer" business. I believe we can be confident on one count, at least: Capcom definitely wants to give us another decade of Resident Evil.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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