Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "testing the bounds" of what Naughty Dog is "capable of," teases The Last of Us star – "You are not ready"

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Troy Baker says Naughty Dog's next game is "going to be incredible"

A screenshot of Jordan drinking a soda during the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Hertic Prophet.
(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

The Last of Us Joel actor Troy Baker has been singing the praises of Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, telling fans that they're going to have their "minds blown."

Even though it's been almost two years since Intergalactic was announced, we still know surprisingly little about it, but Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann confirmed this week that we can expect its full reveal sometime next year, so that's something. In the meantime, we'll just have to hope for the best, but according to Baker, the Last of Us studio is working on something pretty special.

"I'm excited to see Intergalactic. You guys are going to have your minds blown," Baker said during a panel at Ottawa Comiccon earlier this month, repeating, "You are not ready."

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He continues, saying: "It's so good. We finally just wrapped, as you saw, the cinematics." That news was announced by Naughty Dog at the end of August, at which point it called the shoot "very ambitious" and said: "Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right!"

Baker also praises Druckmann for finding yet another "amazing" actor in Tati Gabrielle (who's playing protagonist Jordan), who he describes as a "spiritual successor" to Ashley Johnson and her portrayal of The Last of Us's Ellie.

"There is so much about Jordan and that game of Intergalactic that feels like, man, I feel all of it. I feel Uncharted, I feel The Last of Us, I feel something new," he continues. "They're testing the bounds of what that studio is capable of. And everything that I've seen, they are delivering. It's going to be incredible."

Although GQ reported shortly after Intergalactic's reveal that Baker would be part of the upcoming Naughty Dog game in some capacity, it's still not actually clear what role he plays. Clearly, all will be revealed in due course.

New Last of Us projects have stories "worth telling," Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann promises: "We wouldn't return to it unless we had something meaningful to say."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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