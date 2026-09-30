Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "testing the bounds" of what Naughty Dog is "capable of," teases The Last of Us star – "You are not ready"

The Last of Us Joel actor Troy Baker has been singing the praises of Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, telling fans that they're going to have their "minds blown."
Even though it's been almost two years since Intergalactic was announced, we still know surprisingly little about it, but Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann confirmed this week that we can expect its full reveal sometime next year, so that's something. In the meantime, we'll just have to hope for the best, but according to Baker, the Last of Us studio is working on something pretty special.
"I'm excited to see Intergalactic. You guys are going to have your minds blown," Baker said during a panel at Ottawa Comiccon earlier this month, repeating, "You are not ready."
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He continues, saying: "It's so good. We finally just wrapped, as you saw, the cinematics." That news was announced by Naughty Dog at the end of August, at which point it called the shoot "very ambitious" and said: "Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right!"
Baker also praises Druckmann for finding yet another "amazing" actor in Tati Gabrielle (who's playing protagonist Jordan), who he describes as a "spiritual successor" to Ashley Johnson and her portrayal of The Last of Us's Ellie.
"There is so much about Jordan and that game of Intergalactic that feels like, man, I feel all of it. I feel Uncharted, I feel The Last of Us, I feel something new," he continues. "They're testing the bounds of what that studio is capable of. And everything that I've seen, they are delivering. It's going to be incredible."
Although GQ reported shortly after Intergalactic's reveal that Baker would be part of the upcoming Naughty Dog game in some capacity, it's still not actually clear what role he plays. Clearly, all will be revealed in due course.
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