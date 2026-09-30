Where to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign, the major new set

Hoping to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign? You and everyone else, my friend. The latest set (due to launch in November) is already making waves despite having only been announced a month ago, so the race is on to find stock.

That's what I'm here to help with. I've been tracking Pokemon card availability for a long time now, so I've picked up a trick or two on where to look... and how much to spend if you want to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign. I've listed all of this advice below, including where to go first on your quest to rustle up stock for one of the best card games.

No matter what, move quickly if you find cards in stock. They're unlikely to last long, so if they're a reasonable price (which I'll go into later), strike as fast as a ticked-off Arbok. After all, I doubt we'll be swimming in products and there's no chance you'll be able to buy Pokemon Delta Reign for less as part of this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign in the US

Now that the set is drawing closer, I've been keeping a close eye on retailers to see where we can buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign. These are the stores I'd recommend having on your own watch list.

Miniature Market

See stock at Miniature Market



Stock has already been and gone at this reliable indie retailer, but that doesn't mean you should throw in the towel just yet. It commonly gets more cards in at unexpected intervals, so check Miniature Market every now and then just in case.

Walmart

Check stock at Walmart



I'm not seeing any listings for Delta Reign just yet, but I suspect that'll change soon. Walmart is always a reliable source of Pokemon cards, though they tend to be overpriced due to being sold by third parties.

Amazon

Check stock at Amazon



It's all quiet on the Delta Reign front where Amazon is concerned, but keep a close eye out. As one of the biggest retailers there is, Amazon tends to get plenty of stock in - though, fair warning, it tends to be overpriced due to third-party sellers.

Best Buy

Check stock at Best Buy



As usual, Best Buy has a few listings with 'coming soon' plastered over them. These are worth watching if you want to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign because some may actually become available closer to launch, but I wouldn't pin all your hopes on it. That's because those listings often flip to 'in-store only' come launch.

Target

Check stock at Target



I've not seen any listings here yet, but that isn't uncommon for Target. It usually drops stock without much warning, so stay on-guard.

TCGPlayer

Check for stock at TCGPlayer



It's true that you can buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign from this site where the community sells cards, but the set is radically overpriced. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't say it was an option, but it isn't one I recommend.

eBay

Check stock at eBay



You absolutely can buy Pokemon Delta Reign from eBay, but I wouldn't suggest doing so. That's because these items are always horrifically overpriced due to being flogged by resellers, so don't give 'em the satisfaction.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign in the UK

The chances of being able to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign before mid-to-late October are slim, as the UK is typically slow to the punch. However, there are a few indie retailers that get stock earlier than everyone else. Watch out for the following!

Amazon

Check stock at Amazon



It may seem like an obvious answer, but Amazon really is one of the best places to buy Pokemon cards. That's because it runs a 'invite by request' system where you have a chance of buying stock at RRP (not something that happens often). I'm only seeing Japanese and Korean cards at the moment, though.

Wayland Games

Check stock at Wayland Games



This reliable indie retailer doesn't have an stock beyond binders yet, but give it time... it's usually a good source of cards at a reasonable price. However, you've got to move quickly because they get snapped up fast.

Magic Madhouse

Check stock at Magic Madhouse



I've seen hide nor hair of Pokemon TCG Delta Reign here, but that will likely change before long. Check it periodically just in case.

Zatu Games

Check stock at Zatu Games



While there's no availability yet beyond pre-release events, I'm expecting Zatu to be a good place to buy Pokemon Delta Reign. It typically gets stock early, though the cards are snapped up fast as a result.

Smyths Toys

Check stock at Smyths Toys



This is one where I'd highly recommend checking in-store closer to release day, because it typically gets stock you can buy in brick-and-mortar stores.

Argos

Check stock at Argos



There's been absolutely no movement yet at Argos when it comes to Delta Reign, but the chain has been known to stock cards before. Pop onto the site every now and then just in case.

Where to buy other Pokemon TCG sets

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Even though it's tough to buy Pokemon TCG Delta Reign, that doesn't mean all sets are off-limits. The longer an expansion is around, the more the novelty wears off... and thus, the easier it is to find in stock. Pitch Black, Chaos Rising, and beyond are more widely available as a result.

That's why I've set our dedicated software the task of rounding up the best offers below. These are updated automatically 24/7, so they'll provide up to the minute pricing.

Pokemon TCG Delta Reign FAQ

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

When is Pokemon TCG Delta Reign coming out? The Delta Reign set for Pokemon will release on November 6, 2026. However, you can also get early access at pre-release events at select Play! Pokémon Stores from October 24, 2026.

What is a "good" price for Pokemon TCG Delta Reign? A 'good' price for Pokemon Delta Reign is as close to MSRP/RRP as possible, but because of demand and resellers flogging items at an inflated rate, this may be higher than you'd expect. As an example, Booster Bundles are supposed to cost around $27, but due to price hikes anything between $40 and $55 is 'decent.' Meanwhile, Elite Trainer Boxes are supposed to cost $50 or so... but regularly rise to $160. With that in mind, the lowest price you're likely to find is roughly $80. If you see that, snap it up.



Here are some precise numbers, based on my time tracking Pokemon TCG stock: Triple Booster Packs: $30ish is pretty good

$30ish is pretty good Collections: $40 is reasonable for these

$40 is reasonable for these Booster Bundles: $40-$55 is the sweet spot

$40-$55 is the sweet spot Elite Trainer Box: $80 is my upper limit

$80 is my upper limit Booster Display Box: $180 is the max I'd suggest

Why is Pokemon TCG so hard to buy? The Pokemon Trading Card Game is notoriously difficult to find at a reasonable price, if at all. There are a number of factors that play into this; first is high demand pushing up costs. Second, resellers scoop up as many items as they can to sell on at an absurdly inflated rate, taking advantage of scarcity. Luckily, this may not be the case for much longer. To start with, Pokemon is acquiring a US trading card game distributor so our stock woes could be about to change. In addition, recent sets like the 30th Celebration have been much more generous with stock/pull rates than expected. That makes them much less valuable to resellers, so you're likely to find a better price online.

Want something to play while you wait for stock? Don't miss the best board games or the best tabletop RPGs.