GTA 6 influencers sent a mysterious package that fans say sure looks better than those $400 Collector's Boxes

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Right now, Rockstar isn't selling this merch separately

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA 6 marketing is really ramping up now as influencers are receiving packages of merch from Rockstar Games, and I've gotta say, it looks like they got a better deal than the fans paying $400 for those Collector's Boxes.

The package in question has been shown off by content creator TmarTn on YouTube (below), who says he received the mysterious box from Rockstar with no heads up from the devs. Contained within his box was a blue baseball cap with a pink Rockstar Games logo embroidered on the front, a t-shirt with the same "welcome to Vice City" design shown on the inside of the Collector's Box, some stickers, a blue and pink tote bag featuring the GTA 6 logo, and perhaps coolest of all, a Zippo lighter engraved with both the Rockstar and Vice City logos.

Rockstar Games Sent Me a Surprise GTA 6 Package - YouTube Rockstar Games Sent Me a Surprise GTA 6 Package - YouTube
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While similar in vibe to the merch included in the Collector's Box, a number of GTA fans are – rather expectedly – proclaiming that they'd rather have all this than what Rockstar is charging the general public $400 for. Let's face it, not everyone is bothered about owning a bright pink cartoon alligator statue (though some fans are already getting creative and 3D printing their own to avoid paying Rockstar's price).

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"Better than the good times collection box they're selling us for €400," one writes on Twitter. "I WANT THAT MERCH, NOT THE SHIT WE GET IN THE COLLECTION BOX," reads another slightly more impassioned response.

Of course, it may end up being that Rockstar Games sells the merch being sent to creators separately at some point so fans can have their fill, too. If that wasn't already the plan, this is clearly going to provide proof that there's demand, anyway.

GTA 6's weather is completely re-engineered from Red Dead Redemption 2, and it has hurricanes, rainbows, proper cloud formations and more.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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