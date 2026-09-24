GTA 6's $400 collectible spoon is actually a reference to another, far more expensive GTA spoon from 18 years ago

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Rockstar's been in the cutlery game for a minute

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

You may have noticed Rockstar is shilling a GTA 6 Collector's Box at the moment. The contents include a double-sided poster, a statue of Macca the Gator, and the greatest prize of all, a Vice City-emblazoned spoon.

A swizzle spoon to be exact, the kind typically found in cocktail bars and pubs for mixing drinks. Decidedly appropriate for anyone preparing to jaunt around Leonida for hours and hours. It's be more charming if it wasn't part of a collection that costs $399.99, but that's another discussion.

There are other uses for a piece of cutlery such as this I won't get into, but suffice to say it's often used for more than just stirring appletinis. Funnily enough, this isn't the first time Rockstar's fancied itself a purveyor of hospitality wares, because a similar item was produced for The Ballad of Gay Tony.

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Way back in 2008, the studio produced a limited run of promotional spoons for the DLC to GTA 4, because how else do you sell video games? It's the same kind of apparatus, just in gold instead of silver, and it comes with a logo for Ballad of Gay Tony.

If you'd like one to create a set, you're going to have to cough up much more than what Rockstar's charging. Now a collector's item, the Ballad of Gay Tony spoon goes for around thousands of dollars these days. I wish I was joking.

It's to be expected though, since it's an object associated with an extremely popular series that has extremely low supply. That much is too rich for me, but I've paid over the original cost on a few things over the years just because they scratched at the dedicated fan in me.

Anyway, if you're a speculative collector, it might be worth considering the GTA 6 box just for the spoon alone. In a decade's time, you'll be having the last laugh when you sell it on for a couple of grand. Capitalism.

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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