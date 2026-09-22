GTA 6's $1 million billboard goes up despite protests from local police as Rockstar's real-life Miami takeover gets underway

A massive "welcome to Vice City" sign has been going up on the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat basketball team, throughout the day. Social media has been awash in images and videos as pieces of the sign slowly get airlifted on top of the building. It's tough to tell if the sign is complete – it's currently facing straight up, so it's either built for air-view marketing or it's eventually going to be stood up and be seen from the ground – but it's already quite a spectacle.
Eager GTA fans have already been crowding around live city cam footage watching the sign go up all day, and it's big enough to make quite an impression even from a distance.
The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade county will collect $975,000 from this sign alone. The county is hosting the most "elaborate" displays for GTA 6, but other parts of the larger metropolitan area – including Miami Beach and the city of Miami itself – also have deals with Rockstar.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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