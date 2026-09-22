GTA 6's $1 million billboard goes up despite protests from local police as Rockstar's real-life Miami takeover gets underway

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The Kaseya Center is the first location to host Rockstar's marketing

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA 6 is just two months away, and Rockstar is spinning up the marketing machine in a big way. The studio's proposition for a big money takeover of Miami, the real-life inspiration for the fictional Vice City, recently passed muster with local officials despite protests from some police members in the area. Now, fans are looking on as a $1 million billboard gets the marketing stunts underway.

A massive "welcome to Vice City" sign has been going up on the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat basketball team, throughout the day. Social media has been awash in images and videos as pieces of the sign slowly get airlifted on top of the building. It's tough to tell if the sign is complete – it's currently facing straight up, so it's either built for air-view marketing or it's eventually going to be stood up and be seen from the ground – but it's already quite a spectacle.

Eager GTA fans have already been crowding around live city cam footage watching the sign go up all day, and it's big enough to make quite an impression even from a distance.

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The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade county will collect $975,000 from this sign alone. The county is hosting the most "elaborate" displays for GTA 6, but other parts of the larger metropolitan area – including Miami Beach and the city of Miami itself – also have deals with Rockstar.

For its part, Rockstar hasn't said much about GTA 6 since the game's big Netflix debut, except to warn modders away from creating pretty much anything cool. Sure, Rockstar can reshape a real-life city in its image. But the game itself? That's sacred.

GTA 6 will not be eligible to complete Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's 'Big 5' GOTY sweep in the 2026/7 season.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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