Politicians dig up Grand Theft Auto's "hot coffee" incident and grill Rockstar for violence, but clear $3m in GTA 6 Miami Beach marketing anyway: "It's a video game, it's fake"

It seems only right that GTA 6 would go heavy on advertising in Miami, Florida, since the game's location, Leonida, is based on the city. Plans for some discreet advertising there passed the city council but just barely, amid concerns over the violence therein.
On September 10, the City of Miami Beach voted 4-3 to allow for Rockstar's proposed campaign to roll out across the area. The exact extent of what's planned is unknown, but the ensuing debate revealed a few details.
There'll be umbrellas and beach chairs from Boucher Brothers, a supplier of beach equipment, emblazoned with the VI symbol from the game's logo. Rockstar's total investment is expected to come in at $3 million across the entire advertising rollout, which will run from October 15 through to the end of 2026.
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The time period certainly makes sense, since it pushes the release around the holiday period for Christmas presents and such. From the sounds of things, it seems like the idea will be to make GTA 6 fully synonymous with Miami Beach by placing logos and symbols around the city in less immediately noticeable ways.
Or at least, that's my guess from the outset. Rockstar could just as easily be planning a massive boat race. Nonetheless, there was a back-and-forth between the commissioners on the council over the appropriateness of associating with the game, which can be viewed in full on YouTube.
"You can't spend years telling the world that Miami Beach has changed, imposing some of the toughest Spring Break restrictions we've ever had, to change our brand and our image," commissioner David Suarez says. "And then turn around and voluntarily promote the very image we're trying to leave behind."
He then showed a GTA 6 clip of the various violent crimes you can commit. In response, Commissioner Monica Matteo-Salinas points out that she's a fan of the series. "I played it in 1997, when it first came out; I played it in 2002 when it came out, the Vice City version, and I'm going to play it again when this one comes out," she proclaims.
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"It's a video game; it's fake. We can be who we are and make a nod to this video game without endorsing it," she argues. "This won't affect our brand. This is a win for gamers, and gaming nerds, such as myself."
The adverts won't touch city property, nor will they be part of Art Basel Miami, an annual art fair that happens in the first half of December.
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