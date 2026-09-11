Good Smile Company is getting in on the Crash Bandicoot 30th Anniversary festivities by re-releasing his cute and chibi Nendoroid figure, and my inner '90s kid is frothing at the mouth.
The $53.99 (via Good Smile Company) toy features Crash in all his orange-colored, jeans-wearing glory, and like the rest of the Nendoroid line-up, it includes swappable parts so you can recreate your favorite scenes and poses. You've got extra arms, and even a spare eye and tongue to play around with, but most importantly, Good Smile made sure to include Crash's iconic pal, Aku Aku.
Aku Aku does not make the iconic "ooga-booga" sound when you slap him on Crash's face, but he still looks absolutely adorable in Nendoroid form. Just beware that if you want him, and a little posable Crash to keep amongst the best Crash Bandicoot merch in your collection, the pre-order window closes on October 20 next month.
Good Smile Company now has an official UK storefront too, where you can find Crash for £59.95, and expect him to start shipping from 14th July, 2027.
Need more Nendoroids?
Nendoroids come in all shapes and sizes. If you're not a Crash Bandicoot fan, check out the full range of posable chibi figures starting at $34 on Amazon, for figures based on everyone from Link to Hatsune Miku.
I don't know about you, but as someone who remembers clutching the original gray PlayStation controller in their hand and looking longingly at the screen as Crash typhooned his way through crates and skunks, I feel like I'm turning into a pile of dust acknowledging his 30th anniversary. Yet this re-release of the incredibly detailed figure is giving me reason to stay on earth and not disappear off into the wind.
Sculpter toytec D.T.C has really outdone themselves with this toy, as Crash looks like he jumped straight out of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. While I would have preferred if they took more inspiration from the original PS1 games, the details are glorious. From the 3D tufts of hair on Crash's arms to the markings on his gloves, this is probably one of the best depictions I've seen of the iconic game mascot in toy form.
Of course, what makes any Nendoroid special is not just how adorable these chibi-inspired toys look, but what you can do with them. As I mentioned earlier, you can attach Aku Aku to Crash's face just like in the game series. While that doesn't grant this toy a short stint of invincibility, as a neat detail, the figure includes an additional stand so you can pose the sentient mask next to Crash instead.
That detail alone is what has me hammering to pre-order this Nendoroid while I still can. Aku Aku was such a prominent part of my PlayStation-playing childhood, and I love that Good Smile thought to allow you to pose him on or alongside Crash. Again, the only thing that'd make it sweeter would be if Good Smile packaged in a polygonal version of the iconic sidekick, but maybe we'll get a PS1-looking Crash toy in the future.
If you want a little articulated Crash Bandicoot for yourself, you can pre-order him now from the US or UK Good Smile Company online stores. Just be warned that while the pre-order window closes on October 20, he won't arrive at your door until between April 1 to June 30, 2027. It's a long time to wait, but the pure, nostalgia-fueled detail on display should make it worth it.
View all Good Smile Company Nendoroid toys at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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