Crash Bandicoot turns 30 this week, here's everything you need to party like it's 1996

Would you believe Crash Bandicoot has left his 20s? The series celebrates its 30th birthday this week, and every mainline release is still available to play on modern consoles. While the Bandicoot starts noticing the physical effects of those tornado spins and body slams, then, we can relive the glory days with all four central releases.
Not only that, but you bet there's a whole host of gadgets and gizmos designed to accompany you on this platforming odyssey. From socks to official artbooks, that ginger face pops up a lot more than you might assume. Whether you jumped in with It's About Time or you've seen the final levels of Crash Bash, there's plenty to jump into here.
Naughty Dog's Crash Bandicoot launched in North America and Europe in 1996, hitting the original PlayStation with a flourish. Crash went on to become the brand's mascot character for the rest of the 90s and well into the 2000s. In all that time, there have only been four numbered entries in the franchise, but that's not counting some series highlights; Wrath of Cortex, Warped, and Crash Team Racing.
Crash Bandicoot games
Crash Bandicoot accessories
We're also rounding up the best Legend of Zelda merch as well as the best Mario merch and Resident Evil merch for more memories.
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