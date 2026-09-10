Big Star Wars Zero Company update fixes about 60 issues and tells low-spec players "adjusting a specific video setting can help improve your overall framerates"

The first substantial Star Wars Zero Company patch is out, and it remedies some latent performance problems in the tactics game. These issues vary from crashes to mere graphical glitches, and a considerable amount of them have now been quashed to improve your playing experience.
These changes are right at the top of the patch notes from Bit Reactor. "Fixed various crash issues," reads the top bullet-point. "Fixed various visual stutters," reads the second.
Problems for the Beskar mode - where you can only use one save and if someone critical dies, the run is over - have been sorted as well. There was a recurring crash, and a problem where saves were being "temporarily deleted." Both sound rage-inducing, and it's good they've been quashed.
Numerous other issues are listed, across customization, databank, strategy, tactical, and more. There are a couple of additions as well. The back option in the Weapons Mod menu will close the tutorial, and the last fight in Tel-Rea's hero mission will now succeed at the end of the final enemy's turn, rather than finishing prematurely.
Lastly, if you're using GTX 10-series or RTX 20-series graphics cards, the post says that "adjusting a specific video setting can help improve your overall framerates." Switching the Environment Geometry Detail to off should help your machine if you're finding it's crawling along.
This is a truly deep post-launch update, designed to address many bugbears in one fell swoop. It comes on the back of dispiriting reports that much of Bit Reactor's staff were furloughed ahead of launch, with the possibility they'll be brought back if the game is successful. Hopefully this helps encourage players to check it out and lets those devs get back to their positions.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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