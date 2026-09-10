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Are there any Subway Surfers codes in September 2026?

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There are currently no active codes for Subway Surfers, but that doesn't mean they're gone for good

Press image for Subway Surfers codes showing two character riding hoverboards
(Image credit: SYBO Games)
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Subway Surfers codes were once a welcome part of this fast-paced endless runner, giving mobile players various rewards including free coins, keys, and even some fresh characters to dash down the tracks with! While it's been some time since we last saw a new promo code announced, the game continues to be immensely popular and has recently spawned a sequel, so there's still plenty of attention on it and a comeback isn't out of the question. To get up to speed with the current situation, here's what you need to know about promo codes in Subway Surfers.

All Subway Surfers codes

The website screen used to redeem Subway Surfers codes

(Image credit: SYBO Games)

The following Subway Surfers codes are currently available:

  • No active codes

There are no promo codes for Subway Surfers that work at present, so the only rewards you can currently unlock are for completing the various in-game challenges – though there are plenty of those to keep you going!

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How to redeem Subway Surfers codes

The QR code used to access the screen to redeem Subway Surfers codes

(Image credit: SYBO Games)

The previous in-game option to redeem Subway Surfers codes directly through the main menu has now been removed, so the only way to claim promos is to scan the above QR code or visit the official redeem page on your mobile phone. Type a code into the text box that appears, then hit the CLAIM REWARD button to be taken back to the game and see if the promo was successful.

Expired Subway Surfers codes

  • giftDiscord2124 – 7,000 Coins, 7 Keys, 1 Mystery Box
  • RunnerUp888 – 8,000 Coins, 8 Keys
  • hellochangan – 5,000 Coins, 5 Keys
  • 9yearsrunning – 9,000 Coins, 9 Keys, 1 Mystery Box
  • houstonkeys – 6 Keys
  • 2infinity – 3,000 Coins, 3 Keys, 1 Score Booster, 1 Headstart
  • instalove200k – 5,000 Coins, 4 Keys
  • fridaycheers – 1,000 Coins, 5 Keys
  • eggstremecoins – 5,000 Coins
  • hoppyfriday – 1,000 Coins, 5 Keys
  • rabbotday2021 – 3,000 Coins, 6 Keys
  • springtime – 5,000 Coins, 5 Keys
  • happyfriday3 – 3,000 Coins, 3 Keys
  • funfriday2 – 3,000 Coins, 3 Keys
  • sybotv5milion – 1 Mystery Box
  • luckyday2021 – 8,000 Coins
  • sybotv5million – 5,000 Coins, 5 Keys
  • funkyfriday1 – 3,000 Coins, 3 Keys
  • welcome2ny – 5,000 Coins, 5 Keys
  • ScareFriday3 – 2,000 Coins, 3 Keys
  • instalove100k – 5,000 Coins, 6 Keys, 10 Hoverboards
  • Facebook3M – 3,000 Coins, 3 Keys
  • Insta50K – 5,000 Coins
  • HalloBerlin – 3,000 Coins, 6 Keys
  • RaveFriday1 – 2,000 Coins, 3 Keys
  • LNYLucky7 – 7,000 Coins, 7 Keys
  • SYBOTVLNY5 – 5,000 Coins
  • SYBOTVFriday42 – 2,000 Coins, 4 Keys
  • HappyHolidays2020 – Mimi
  • Nice9435 – 2,000 Coins
  • Naughty2315 – 2,000 Coins
  • Naughty3973 – 2 Keys
  • Nice1721 – 2 Keys
  • Nice4329 – 500 Coins
  • Naughty8734 – 500 Coins
  • Naughty5784 – 200 Coins
  • Nice5193 – 200 Coins
  • singaporedollars – 5,555 Coins
  • Diablo60 – Diablo, 5 Keys
  • keys2singapore – 8 Keys
  • mimimonday – Mimi
  • DiabloNow – Diablo
  • HereKittyKitty – Kitty
  • mmcablegoat – 5 Keys
  • mmbatpin – 5,000 Coins
  • moscowsurprise – Leaf
  • moscow6keys – 6 Keys
  • back2moscow – 9,001 Coins
  • UnlockBCN – 13 Keys
  • BaliSummer – 10,000 Coins, 10 Keys
  • bdaycoins – 7,000 Coins
  • bdaykeys – 7 Keys
  • Keys5Zurich – 5 Keys
  • KEYSSS – 5 Keys
  • MissMaiaGP – Miss Maia
  • potofcoins – 5,000 Coins
  • Sybo10k – 10,000 Coins
  • Subway2019Venice – 9,999 Coins
  • Frank4Lyfe – 5,000 Coins
  • GIEFROCKETPLZ – Rocket
  • London2018Coins – 10,000 Coins
  • Kiloo19Keyz – 19 Keys
  • Tonsofkeys – 100 Keys
  • Bangkokcoins – 5,000 Coins

There are a large number of expired Subway Surfers codes that have fallen by the wayside over the years, which is a shame as a lot of them had quite lucrative rewards and even new characters to unlock. We can only hope they get revived at some point in the future, so check back for updates.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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