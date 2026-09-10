Are there any Subway Surfers codes in September 2026?

Subway Surfers codes were once a welcome part of this fast-paced endless runner, giving mobile players various rewards including free coins, keys, and even some fresh characters to dash down the tracks with! While it's been some time since we last saw a new promo code announced, the game continues to be immensely popular and has recently spawned a sequel, so there's still plenty of attention on it and a comeback isn't out of the question. To get up to speed with the current situation, here's what you need to know about promo codes in Subway Surfers.
All Subway Surfers codes
The following Subway Surfers codes are currently available:
No active codes
There are no promo codes for Subway Surfers that work at present, so the only rewards you can currently unlock are for completing the various in-game challenges – though there are plenty of those to keep you going!
The previous in-game option to redeem Subway Surfers codes directly through the main menu has now been removed, so the only way to claim promos is to scan the above QR code or visit the official redeem page on your mobile phone. Type a code into the text box that appears, then hit the CLAIM REWARD button to be taken back to the game and see if the promo was successful.
There are a large number of expired Subway Surfers codes that have fallen by the wayside over the years, which is a shame as a lot of them had quite lucrative rewards and even new characters to unlock. We can only hope they get revived at some point in the future, so check back for updates.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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