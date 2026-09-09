Anime Dice codes (September 2026) for Lucky Spins

These Anime Dice codes grant a handsome number of rewards, all of which are useful for obtaining better characters and upgrading your best for increased earnings and better fighting abilities.
Anime Dice is a combination of some of the most popular Roblox experiences, rolling Gacha and combat into one. Not only do you need the best anime-inspired characters to rake in as much cash as possible, but you can also pit them against bosses in a combat card game to climb the tower and earn even more rewards. You'll need all the help you can to get as far as possible, so redeem the Anime Dice codes below.
If you're searching for more general rewards that you can apply to all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes you can claim.
All Anime Dice codes
These are all the Anime Dice codes you can redeem right now:
As you can see from the list above, Anime Dice codes tend to reward a combination of Lucky Spins, Trait Rerolls, and Gems. While Lucky Spins can get you some superb rewards if luck is on your side, Trait Rerolls and Gems can be used more specifically to upgrade your best characters.
Anime Dice codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to worry about spelling, but you should still just copy and paste them from above if possible to avoid mistakes.
To redeem Anime Dice codes, you must first click on the Shop button in-game. The confusing thing is that there are two Shop buttons, so you must choose the one on the left-hand side of the screen, marked by a shopping basket icon. You can also get here by heading to the Market stall in the center of the arena.
Either way, you should then scroll to the bottom of the shop screen where you'll see the codes redemption box. Enter a code into the box as it appears above, and then hit Redeem.
Expired Anime Dice codes
There are no expired Anime Dice codes.
Anime Dice is still a relatively new Roblox experience, so no codes have expired since release. However, I don't doubt that those codes above will expire at some point, when I'll move them down here, so redeem them while you can.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.