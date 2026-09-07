All Sanzhana locations in The Blood of Dawnwalker

Sanzhana in The Blood of Dawnwalker are blue fairies found around the world and multiple quests, all of which collectively result in a great reward: more time! There are five different Sanzhana around Vale Sangora to find, in quests like Come Hither and Burrow Sorrows, and while each encounter comes with its own rewards, most of them are fairly nondescript unless you can complete them all. Not only that, but you'll be able to converse with your sister Lunka, gaining small amounts of information about the final mission in the process.
If you want to find all the Sanzhana, I'll explain where to discover them all below, as well as what you need to know about each encounter.
Where to find all Sanzhana in The Blood of Dawnwalker
There are 5 different encounters with the Sanzhana fairies in Dawnwalker, all laid out on the map and table below.
Good Home. Found in the Svartrau Outskirts, we recommend doing this Sanzhana quest first. You'll meet a girl called Heile who sends you on a quest to find her brother, with some small encounters with wolves and some investigation along the way. Once you reunite them, you'll meet the Sanzhana Tsarina, who gives you the first chance to message Lunka.
Come Hither. West of Tantari and South of Svartrau, you'll encounter a crying Sanzhana who asks you to see if any of her brethren have survived a monster attack: specifically, one of the Murohn bosses. Kill the Murohn and you complete the quest. You can also find Silk Threads for free in that boss arena, used to make the Arbiter Armor.
Tiny Dancer. In Svartrau itself, there's a night-time mission wherein you break into a house and free another Sanzhana from a merchant by taking the key and opening her cage. This also gives you a chance to loot some silver from the Merchant, among other things.
Burrow Sorrows. North of Rockfalls you'll meet a Sanzhana who asks you to kill some kobolds that have apparently taken her burrow and her charm. Once you kill them and bring it back, she'll let you keep it anyway.
Pearly and Precious. In the North Boar's Back forest, tracks will lead you to a Sanzhana who loots bodies, and sends you to make some more out of the bandits nearby. She'll pay you for their teeth, but whatever you do,don't buy the Silk Threads from her.As mentioned, you can get them for free in the Come Hither quest, and you'll only need one.
You don't have to do these quests in any specific order, but we do recommend doing the Good Home one first, as it properly sets up the Sanzhana as a part of the game.
After each quest, you can go back to the Yawning Burrow (where the Sanzhana Tsarina is encountered) and ask her to send a new letter to Lunka with a question. The replies will appear in your inventory the next time the day/night cycle changes, and while they can give small details about Brencis and his castle, they're not essential.
However, once you've done all five quests, the Sanzhana will grant you an extra 24 hours of time on top of your standard 30 day countdown! It's a nice gift, though doing all five quests above means you technically already spent about half of it at least. Oh well.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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