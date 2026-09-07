Anbernic demos its new Nintendo DS clone, and it punches hard in PS1, N64, and even Dreamcast games

Just three days ago, Anbernic unveiled a revamped version of its Nintendo DS clone, but specs suggest it isn't geared for 3D games. That said, the brand just let the handheld strut its stuff running everything from the N64 to the PS1 and Sega Saturn, cementing the fact that the clamshell isn't just for dual-screen shenanigans.
In a demo that lasts just under six and a half minutes, the Anbernic RG DS Plus is mostly put to task running Nintendo DS games. Hardly surprising given it looks almost exactly like Nintendo's best gaming handheld contender, but the latter half of the video loads up GTA: Vice City Stories for the PSP alongside Super Mario 64, Crazy Taxi on Dreamcast, the Sega Saturn RPG Shining Force III, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for PS1.
Dive into new DS handhelds
Those of you who'd rather pick up a new portable now for DS games have a few options for under $100, including the MagicX Zero 40, a delightfully odd vertical handheld for $75.99 that makes use of a vertical display, and the existing Anbernic RG DS that's still around for around $88 and is similar to the upcoming Plus.
Yes, the clip covers a lot of ground and proves the RG DS Plus packs a retro handheld punch. It does skip emulating any 3DS games, though, which is likely intentional so as not to confuse its objective. That is to say that while the video highlights the new integrated stylus in its natural dual-screen environment, the portable's Rockchip RK3568 chipset isn't going to wow when dealing with the sequel system.
That's not to say the RG DS Plus won't run 3DS games, and it might even fare well in some of the lighter library entries. That should be the case given that it can run Dreamcast and PSP games, but if you're looking for solid performance in said outings, you'll likely still need to look to something like the Ayn Thor for elevated dual-screen abilities.
What you should keep in mind when pondering comparative performance against those two is price. The Anbernic RG DS Plus will apparently be available for under $100, whereas you're looking at $259 for a base Ayn Thor Lite model. If you're really not fussy about frame rates and full speed across entire libraries, the new Plus version of the clamshell could pull some great moves, all while still prioritising the system it's mimicking on an aesthetic level.
The Anbernic RG DS Plus is shaping up to be a fantastic, affordable DS machine if the demo is anything to go by, but I'll reserve any verdicts until I've tried it myself. Touches like that 4.3-inch 1024 x 768 display will help sweeten the deal, and the integrated stylus is undoubtedly the cherry on top of this slicker portable with ever so slightly reduced specs.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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