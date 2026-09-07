Fractal has "refined" its Refine gaming chair, adding hybrid mesh and fabric models and a synchro-tilt mechanism to rival Secretlab, but the $900 Alcantara model is no more

Fractal Design is doubling down on its first-ever gaming chair from 2024, launching a refreshed model with subtle improvements as well as new upholstery options for those who can't decide between mesh and fabric. The new Fractal Refine 2 is available now, but those familiar with the original, which sat atop our best gaming chair list for a long time, might be sad to see the luxury Alcantara model retired.
Just like the original Fractal Refine, the Refine 2 comes in both light and dark colorways, separated into mesh and fabric upholsteries. In an even more accommodating move, Fractal is now supplying hybrid versions of the Refine 2 with mesh backs but fabric seats. This sort of hybrid mesh/fabric mix can be seen in the Elgato Embrace, but few other chairs besides.
Fractal Design
Refine 2
If I had to pick a favourite colorway of the new Fractal Refine 2, I think it'd need to be the Light Fabric version. With some updated frame elements that are a bolder white color, it makes the entire product stand out a bit more than its predecessor, which used its Scandanavian design language to almost go understated. I like this bolder statement, and I think the neutral fabric color will blend really nicely into so many gaming setups.
One of the best parts about the Fractal Refine was that in an era when ergonomic/mesh chairs were priced well above normal gaming chairs, all of the Refine's cosmetic options were priced the same. That's the case this time too, as every model of the Refine 2 will set you back $639.99/£499.99. That's a bit pricier than the original's $549 price tag, however.
Enthusiasts might also remember that the original Refine had a premium Alcantara model which cost $899 / £799. Fractal hasn't offered a premium variant of the Refine 2 as a spiritual successor this time around, which means that the full Alcantara original will be fading into an obscure corner of luxury gaming chair history.
But it's not all cosmetics and breathability changes in the new version of the Refine. Fractal Design has also updated some of its core features, adjustability, and controls.
First off, Fractal has updated the lumbar support, separating one horizontal panel across the chair's lower backrest into two separate pads that are meant to be more adaptive. I'm not sure this will live up to the LiberNovo Omni's fully dynamic backrest, or a floating backrest like the Eureka Ergonomic Python II's, but I'll be interested to try it out.
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The headrest of the Refine 2 is now memory foam and benefits from updated controls to help you adjust it more easily. The same goes for the tilt tension knob and lumbar controls, which Fractal says results in "a more cohesive and tactile user experience". The Scandinavian company has also expanded the headrest's height adjustment, extended the original's excellent seat-depth range, and increased weight capacity from 125Kg to 135Kg.
Fractal Design claims movement across the chair has been made smoother, particularly with reclining performance, mentioning a synchro-tilt mechanism that sounds very similar to the system integrated into the new Secretlab Atlas.
I'll hopefully be testing the Fractal Refine 2 in due course, so check back soon to see my verdict on it. I awarded the first version 4.5/5 stars, and it sat pretty as the best overall gaming chair on our buying guide for well over a year before being dethroned by the LiberNovo Omni.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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