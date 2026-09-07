Replay's September theme is speed: send us your fast moving clips for a chance to win a £/$250 Amazon voucher!

This month Replay's theme is speed. It doesn't matter how you go fast, as long as you blur. Whether that's threading the needle through Forza's twisty roads, or finding new and interesting ways to launch your Helldiver across the map at Mach ohmyGodI'mgoingtodie - if you do it at speed, send it to us for a chance to win a $/£250 Amazon voucher.
You see, GamesRadar+ Replay is a community video series where you submit cool clips of anything you've played, achieved, or seen, for a chance to win $/£250 in Amazon vouchers. There are two big prizes to win - one for the best clip of any game in general, and one for the best clip in this month's theme.
So, if you've got something you think is amazing, unbelievable, or just worth showing off, send it to us and we'll share it with the world. All you need to do is to submit your clips via the big orange button below. The winners will then be chosen by the GamesRadar+ team at the end of the month.
So, if you get a clip of anything interesting, cool, or just plain weird then send it to GamesRadar and you could win a $/£250 Amazon voucher to spend on whatever you want.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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