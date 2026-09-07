Fan makes Lego GTA 6 set, and it's so perfect I'm gutted there isn't an official version

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If this was an official kit, I'd buy it in a heartbeat

Lucia dreams of Lego while in a speedboat, with a city visible in the background
(Image credit: Rockstar North, Lego)

I appreciate that the chances of an official Lego GTA 6 set are slim to nil (something tells me it doesn't fit the toy-maker's family-friendly vibe), so seeing a fan-made version is such a tease for what could be.

Creator hachiroku24 has taken matters into their own hands by making a model inspired by GTA 6, and I'd go so far as to say it's a homerun. I've got no notes; whether it's the high-speed chase or a spot-on version of the logo towering over everything else, this thing is perfect. If there was going to be an official Lego GTA 6 set for Lego's 18+ range, I'd want it to look like this.

The kit shows protagonists Lucia and Jason escaping the law on a speedboat while the cops are left high and dry against a backdrop of palm trees. It's understated, but nails a key part of the Grand Theft Auto experience without taking the easy way out; rather than resorting to a chaotic five-star shootout, it sells the franchise's blend of action, taboo luxury, and danger in a much more subtle but effective way. It's the kind of scene I could see playing out at the beginning of the game, before the logo appears against the city skyline.

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Speaking of which, this kit then goes one better and adds a GTA 6 logo hovering overhead. Besides the font being pitch-perfect, the gradient colors help sell those sun-kissed Miami vibes. It's up there with the best Lego sets so far as looks go.

This won't come as a surprise to long-term Lego fans, though. User hachiroku24 is well known for making incredible homebrew builds, and they recently dreamt up an incredible Lego Final Fantasy set, not to mention a Lego Pokemon kit that's good enough to look official. I'd argue this is their finest work yet.

Unfortunately, these kits and the Lego GTA 6 set aren't real – and in the case of Grand Theft Auto, they likely never will be. Hopefully hachiroku24 releases some instructions, so we can have a go at making it ourselves…

Lego Astro Bot leaks as a free gift for the PlayStation kit, and I kinda wish it was being sold separately.

  • See all the for-adults display sets over at Lego
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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