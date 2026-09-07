Rumored Wonder Woman Adria Arjona knew which character she was auditioning for in Man of Tomorrow, and "loves" her costume

Adria Arjona is almost certainly playing Wonder Woman in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, but the Andor star continues to be grilled about the likely identity of her mystery character while on the promo tour for A24 horror-thriller Onslaught.
Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Arjona dropped a couple more tidbits about her entry into the DCU Chapter One, without outright blowing the worst-kept-secret in superhero casting since Sadie Sink was forced to keep schtum about playing Jean Grey for months on end.
First, Arjona knew which character she was auditioning for from the beginning, which isn't always the case with secrecy-shrouded superhero projects (for example, VisionQuest's Tommy Shepherd star previously auditioned for an MCU role, but still doesn't know which one). Arjona responded to a direct question about whether she knew the character she was auditioning for with a simple, "Yeah."
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The grilling continued, with some light-teasing about the idea she could be playing Maxima. Many have taken the suggestion that Arjona – a major up-and-coming star – could be playing a character as obscure as Maxima, and going to significant lengths in the gym to bulk up, as a clear smoke-screen for the truth: she's the DCU's Diana Prince. So what did Arjona make of her mystery character's costume?
"I love my costume," Arjona said, barely keeping things together at this stage. "Really like my costume. Both great costumes. Both characters [Wonder Woman and Maxima], if you are a fan of the comics. They have great costumes."
To be fair to Arjona, it's an impossible position to be put in, and as she freely admits: "I'm sworn to secrecy and I don't like secrets. I hate secrets. I'm so bad at them!" In all likelihood, Arjona is set to appear fleetingly in Man of Tomorrow, so it might be better to announce what we all know, now the cat is well and truly out of the bag.
That said, everyone involved swore blind that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Peter Parkers weren't in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that worked out pretty well for all involved, as did keeping Sadie Sink's Jean Grey under wraps, given Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to finish its theatrical run as the highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office. Maybe there's something to be said for secrets after all.
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Man of Tomorrow recently wrapped filming ahead of its planned Summer 2027 release. The movie sees David Corenswet's Kal-El and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor team up to face an even greater threat in Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). The movie is set to be something of a crossover event for the DCU, with Milly Alcock's Supergirl, Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern John Stewart, and Adria Arjona's, ahem, unconfirmed character all set to appear.
Man of Tomorrow releases in theaters on July 9. For more upcoming superhero movies, here's our complete guide to new DC movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.