VisionQuest's Tommy Shepherd star almost landed another Marvel role before playing Speed, but he doesn't actually know what he auditioned for

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VisionQuest's Tommy Shepherd star reveals he previously auditioned for another MCU role

Paul Bettany as human Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Before landing the role of Tommy Shepherd in upcoming MCU series VisionQuest, Ruaridh Mollica has revealed that he previously auditioned for a mystery MCU role.

"It’s one of those things as an actor – I maybe only ever had one other Marvel audition in my whole time of getting auditions. When they come through it’s like a lottery ticket, almost," said Mollica in the latest issue of SFX magazine.

However, not even Mollica knows what role he auditioned for. "I don’t know. It was all fake names, sides, fake everything. So I actually will never, never know."

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Alas, Mollica will soon make his MCU debut in VisionQuest as Tommy Shepherd, aka Vision's suspected son, Tommy Maximoff. In Marvel Comics, Tommy is one of the reincarnated sons of Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision. The hero later goes by his superhero name Speed, bearing similar powers to Quicksilver.

Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Shepherd in Vision Quest

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

However, the official VisionQuest synopsis on Disney Plus spells Tommy's last name as 'Shepard' rather than as it is in the comics, 'Shepherd.' This may be Disney's way of throwing us off the scent. Or, maybe Tommy is a bigger mystery than we thought...

The synopsis reads, "A rebooted Vision has been hiding from those who seek to weaponize him. While laying low he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including the infamous Ultron, to find his true meaning. This quiet life of self-reflection ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run alongside Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son reincarnate."

The series is set soon after the events of WandaVision, welcoming back Paul Bettany. However, the series will also see the return of James Spader's Ultron, who made his MCU debut in the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

VisionQuest premieres on Disney Plus on October 14. For more, keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows and new TV shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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