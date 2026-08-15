VisionQuest trailer teases a trip into Vision's glitchy mind, and a human Ultron

The first trailer for VisionQuest has arrived at D23, and it's a wild trip into Vision's glitchy mind.
The trailer, which you can watch above, is the climax of the WandaVision trilogy, which continued with 2024's Agatha All Along. Seemingly set in the mind of White Vision, where Vision's human avatar lives out a colorful life alongside a host of Marvel universe AI characters, it's also set to reintroduce a teenage Tommy Maximoff (aka Speed). Perhaps most excitingly of all, James Spader is back as the genocidal Ultron, who seems to be taking over Vision's mind. Check the trailer out above.
Paul Bettany returns as Vision, with the rest of the cast including James Spader as Ultron, Orla Brady as Friday, Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as Jarvis, and Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff.
"And I think that he just understood in his bones who Vision is. And Vision is for the kid that I was when I was a kid – the kid that felt like an outsider and felt like they had no community that they fit into. And he knew who these stories are for and who Vision is for. And I think we made a really fun and entertaining show about a guy who's an outsider and trying to find out who he is."
VisionQuest arrives this October 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in the works.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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