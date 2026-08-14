Ahsoka season 2 D23 display teases more Clone Wars flashbacks and the return of Morai

News
By
Published

Ahsoka season 2 looks to feature more Clone Wars flashbacks

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Ariana Greenblatt as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka
(Image credit: Disney)

An Ahsoka season 2 display at D23 has given away some fascinating hints about what might be to come in the second season of the Star Wars show.

GamesRadar+ is on the ground at this year's D23, which means we got to explore the Ahsoka display for ourselves. The main point of excitement is the costumes on display: as you can see in the post below, both Anakin Skywalker and a younger Ahsoka Tano have new outfits for season 2, suggesting we might see the return of Ariana Greenblatt as Padawan-era Snips.

They're both dressed in cold weather gear, intriguingly – though whether that means a flashback to the snowy events of season 1 episode 'Trespass' or a new scenario remains to be seen.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Some concept art is also on display, which reveals the return of Morai after the bird's appearance in season 1. Morai is a convor that watches over Ahsoka, associated with the Daughter Force god from the Mortis arc of Clone Wars. Put simply, the Daughter is a personification of the light side of the Force, and she sacrificed herself to resurrect Ahsoka during the events of that arc (read more in our World Between Worlds explainer). In one piece of art, the convor can be seen observing Ahsoka and Sabine Wren on Peridea.

Also seen in the artwork is Huyang wielding multiple lightsabers and going up against Shin Hati, as well as Grand Admiral Thrawn looking at a map on his ship, the Nightsisters of Dathomir using what look to be energy bows, and the return of Enoch the mysterious gold-masked stormtrooper wielding a green lightsaber.

At the convention, Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi also shared more about the upcoming second season.

"There's going to be more lightsabers. A lot more lightsaber action. There's going to be some space battles, some space action, and there's going to be witches, and swords, and explosions galore," he teased. "It's going to be really fun, really fast-paced, and we may or may not hear something about that a little later today. So, stay tuned here at D23 for Ahsoka season 2."

Ahsoka season 2 is coming in 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way – and keep your eyes on GamesRadar+ for updates from D23's main studio panel for news on Ahsoka and more.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Simpsons Hit and Run
    1
    The Simpsons: Hit & Run "is coming back in some form," says Matt Groening, but it looks like he wasn't supposed to
  2. 2
    Lanterns creator says realism was "totally the goal" for the gritty new superhero drama because they're "trying to tell a real story"
  3. 3
    D23 2026 live coverage – All the Marvel and Star Wars announcements from the Disney Entertainment Showcase as it happens
  4. 4
    Ahsoka season 2 D23 display teases more Clone Wars flashbacks and the return of Morai
  5. 5
    The "greatest speedrun accomplishment of all time" is in sight as two legendary Super Mario Bros runners compete for a time that once seemed impossible