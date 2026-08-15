The Simpsons: Hit & Run "is coming back in some form," says Matt Groening, but it looks like he wasn't supposed to

Cult classic open-world game The Simpsons: Hit and Run could finally be getting a revival, if series creator Matt Groening is to be believed.
Via Empire, Groening took the stage during D23 2026 and seemingly let some news slip that he wasn't supposed to. Groening was asked whether there will ever be another Simpsons: Hit & Run game, and he appeared to tease a remake. "I think the original game is coming back in some form," he said, before current Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman cut in with, "or not."
The Simpsons: Hit & Run has seemingly been stuck in some sort of rights purgatory having originally been published by Vivendi, which was acquired by Activision and then brought under the Microsoft umbrella in 2023 with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Disney owns the overall series, but it's unclear if there's another entity that would need to give the green light for a continuation or revival of the Hit & Run intellectual property specifically.
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After more than two decades, it's reasonable that some fans have given up entirely on getting a remake or sequel, and in some cases have embraced that as a good thing, but Selman said as recently as this March to "never say never" when it comes to more Hit & Run. Now, with Groening seemingly let some sort of remake or remaster project slip, Hit & Run fans have more reason than ever to be optimistic.
The Simpsons: Hit & Run is a GTA-like open-world adaptation of Groening's iconic cartoon sitcom. Developer Radical Entertainment reportedly began working on a sequel immediately upon Hit & Run's release but was forced to cancel the project when Vivendi declined to renew the license. The game was never ported outside of its original platforms GameCube, PS2, Xbox, and Windows PC.
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