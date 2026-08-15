Kingdom Hearts anime series in the works at Disney Plus that will tell an "original" story

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A Kingdom Hearts anime show was announced at D23

A screenshot of the upcoming Switch 2 game, Kingdom Hearts Collection
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts 4 may be imminent, but Disney's plans for the universes-colliding RPG series now extend beyond video games, as the Mouse House has announced a Kingdom Hearts anime series is in the works at Disney Plus.

The news arrived at Disney's semi-regular convention D23, where not only was it revealed that the land of the dead from Coco will be a new world in Kingdom Hearts 4, but also that a Kingdom Hearts anime series is 'coming soon' to Disney Plus. Beyond that, details were scant beyond the fact it will tell an original story, and not adapt any of the games. We also got some teaser art featuring Sora and the Keyblade, which you can check out below.

Recently, Disney revealed that the Kingdom Hearts franchise is one of nine to have made over $1 billion for the Mickey Corporation, so it makes sense why a multimedia expansion is underway. Precisely what the show will be about is anyone's guess right now, perhaps we'll get more news at the D23 Kingdom Hearts panel.

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Kingdom Hearts 4 finally got a long-awaited new trailer this summer. Stay tuned for further coverage of the Kingdom Hearts D23 panel across the weekend, where more news and perhaps a fresh look are expected.

Kingdom Hearts is coming soon to Disney Plus. While we wait, check out our list of all the new anime heading our way across the year (and beyond).

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

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