VisionQuest showrunner says the new Marvel TV show will offer a new, heartbreaking perspective on Iron Man's death

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas will approach Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame from an AI perspective.
"It brought all these really interesting questions that we get to bring to the surface here when we bring them all together," Matalas told SFX magazine in the new issue, which features the Disney Plus show on the cover. "Like, FRIDAY was there when Tony Stark died. What’s that like for an AI, to not be able to protect the one they’re programmed to protect? I guess the [bigger] question is, are they corporeal? Or, are they digital? Are they avatars? Can they be corporeal? Do some characters want to be corporeal? Some definitely do not. But that's a question that the pilot will very quickly answer."
FRIDAY took over for JARVIS, Tony's AI assistant, in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In his final moments, JARVIS monitored his failing vitals and ultimately announced his death to the Avengers heroes.
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AI could bring an interesting perspective for sure, because it doesn't really dawn on you that FRIDAY is sentient, with "feelings" of her own. VisionQuest puts a spotlight on this, with each AI getting their own human form.
The cast includes Paul Bettany as Vision, with Orla Brady as FRIDAY, Emily Hampshire as EDITH, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as JARVIS (yes, that Jarvis), James Spader as Ultron (aka Peepaw), and Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff. Up until Endgame, FRIDAY was voiced by Kerry Condon. Brady takes over the role, showcasing the AI's preferred human form at Vision's request.
VisionQuest arrives on Disney Plus on October 14. For more MCU, here's our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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