Spider-Noir canceled after one season at Prime Video despite receiving 11 Emmy nominations

Despite critical acclaim and a slew of Emmy nominations, Spider-Noir will not be returning for a second season at Prime Video.
Per Deadline, it seems like Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television expected bigger streaming numbers when making their decision. But given recent reports that the first season's budget was somewhere around $400 million, I can see why the studios might've needed the show to become a megahit in order to justify spending that money on a second season.
Amazon and Sony are still moving ahead with their multi-title deal to use IP from Sony's Universe of Marvel characters. You might remember that the first Spider-Man spin-off, Silk: Spider-Society, was ultimately canceled before entering production. Spider-Noir is now the second canceled project... and there's a third on the way. According to Deadline, there are still multiple projects on development, and one is "nearing a series order." Details are, of course, being kept under wraps.
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Spider-Noir saw Nicolas Cage as a jaded, down-on-his-luck private detective version of Ben Reilly aka the Spider, who finds himself returning to superheroism and going up against classic Rogue Gallery villains like Sandman and Silvermane. The series has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own Spider-Noir review praising the show's originality and Cage's excellent and equally odd acting choices.
Spider-Noir is streaming now in both black-and-white and in color on Prime Video. For more, check out our Spider-Noir review, or if you're still confused about how Spider-Noir is connected to the Spider-Verse movies, we've got the answer.
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