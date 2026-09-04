Silo Season 4 release date revealed with action-packed first trailer

The first trailer for Silo season 4 has arrived, and the final season of the hit Apple TV Plus show is coming sooner than you'd think.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see one of the most important moments of the entire series: Juliette suddenly runs into a strange man, and demands that he reveal his identity. The man, who doesn't seem to remember much of anything, is none other than Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), one of the creators of the silo project. Season 3 introduced dual timelines, one before the world ended and one with modern society living in the silos – which means Keene ended up in the future somehow, most likely by mistake.
The trailer also sees Paul Billings broadcast the truth to all the citizens of Silo 18: "We are not alone. There are other silos out there."
The hit sci-fi series is based on the trilogy of the same name by author Graham Yost, with each season adapting each book (Wool, Shift, and Dust). The final book, Dust, will be told over seasons 3 and 4.
Silo season 3 just aired its final episode, and we won't hit you with a whole mess of spoilers... but let's just say that season 4 is definitely going to be an explosive one.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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