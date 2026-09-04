No Man's Sky fans on alert for Cosmos update news as Hello Games boss Sean Murray starts vague posting cocktail emojis

No Man's Sky and Hello Games lead Sean Murray is back on social media with more vague emoji-posting – this time in the form of a cocktail emote that sure looks a whole lot like it might be referencing the upcoming Cosmos update for the survival game.
You know, because of the drink, the cosmopolitan? Also known as a "cosmo" – and that's what folks think Murray is teasing here.
It all started with a post on X that included a single cocktail emoji. Then, the official Hello Games account responded with a few more cocktail emojis.
Understandably, fans immediately went wild with theories, ranging from martinis (which, just, why?) to, of course, cosmos.
Over on Reddit, the theorizing is running wild as well… much to nobody's surprise, ever. As one response to a screenshot of Murray's emojis reads, "There's a cocktail called a Cosmo. So multiple are 'Cosmos'… right?" Right, indeed, anon. Right, indeed.
Another jokes, "Cosmos update is actually just adding alcoholic drinks to the game." Honestly, at this point, it could be, seeing as we know next to nothing about the huge patch.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
It exists, and it's coming – that's about all that Hello Games has confirmed thus far, aside from its name, and the developers have said absolutely zilch about it since they first unveiled it in August.
This isn't the first time Murray and the team have posted mysterious emojis, either. It's how they teased the Remnant update in February, which launched with a Garry's Mod-style gravity gun and more just days later.
It's also the way that The Swarm update, which brought a bit of Helldivers 2 flair to the survival game's mix, was hinted at in May… also shortly before it launched.
Then there were the stadium emojis, which were teasing the big Xeno Arena update that dropped earlier this year, introducing a fun Pokemon and Palworld-esque creature battling system that fans had been requesting for nearly two years – so, yeah.
Does this mean that the Cosmos update is coming sometime soon, perhaps within the next few days or weeks? Maybe – I know that I'd certainly recommend keeping an eye on the Hello Games social media accounts, personally.
No Man's Sky fan adds Nvidia's DLSS 5 to the game, Hello Games programmer worries the AI filter could ruin its "unique look and feel"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more