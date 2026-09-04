After 6 years, the survival game Palworld studio Pocketpair "would not exist without" is finally ready to escape Steam Early Access jail – and hopefully, its "Mostly Negative" rating, too

As Palworld continues its own post-1.0 journey following its long-awaited full release earlier this summer, Pocketpair prepares another full launch – one for its six-year-old survival game, Craftopia… yes, that Craftopia.
In case you don't know about Craftopia yourself, it's an open-world anime-style survival game that's been in limbo for… well, ever since its Early Access release over on Steam on September 4 back in 2020.
It's gotten some minor updates – and, honestly, I mean pretty dang minor, considering the timeline – here and there, but those of us with the game in our library have waited for a 1.0 launch for what feels like forever now.
And, thankfully, it's finally coming – and with it, hopefully some more positive reviews, too, seeing as it's got a "Mostly Negative" rating as it stands (yes, much of the feedback cites the game being "unfinished" and dubs Craftopia an "abandoned" title from Pocketpair).
As a new update from the developers reads, "Craftopia will leave Early Access and release into Version 1.0 in 2027."
What's another few months of waiting, eh?
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With 1.0, Pocketpair says to expect "cleaning up and refining the existing experience, addressing outstanding issues, and making Craftopia as enjoyable and polished as possible for its full release" rather than "sheer content volume as some players might expect" – but, "there will still be new content arriving."
It's exciting, even if it's more minor than some would hope in terms of content, and the devs seem to think so as well.
Head of Pocketpair publishing and communications John "Bucky" Buckley responds to the news himself on X, writing, "Happy birthday to Craftopia, the game that Pocketpair would not exist without!" He also teases the Xbox release of the old survival gem, which is similarly set for 2027.
I'm intrigued to see the devs acknowledge their origins in Craftopia myself, personally, and as a player, too, I'm thrilled it's finally releasing.
Here's hoping that Craftopia 1.0 delivers on its promises to clean up the admittedly janky (at times, anyway) open-world game and also add a little bit of new content to it. I know I'll be looking forward to the release next year.
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