After 6 years, the survival game Palworld studio Pocketpair "would not exist without" is finally ready to escape Steam Early Access jail – and hopefully, its "Mostly Negative" rating, too

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Craftopia 1.0 is actually happening

Craftopia girl with red hair riding chestnut-colored horse on grassy fields, mountains in background
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

As Palworld continues its own post-1.0 journey following its long-awaited full release earlier this summer, Pocketpair prepares another full launch – one for its six-year-old survival game, Craftopia… yes, that Craftopia.

In case you don't know about Craftopia yourself, it's an open-world anime-style survival game that's been in limbo for… well, ever since its Early Access release over on Steam on September 4 back in 2020.

It's gotten some minor updates – and, honestly, I mean pretty dang minor, considering the timeline – here and there, but those of us with the game in our library have waited for a 1.0 launch for what feels like forever now.

And, thankfully, it's finally coming – and with it, hopefully some more positive reviews, too, seeing as it's got a "Mostly Negative" rating as it stands (yes, much of the feedback cites the game being "unfinished" and dubs Craftopia an "abandoned" title from Pocketpair).

As a new update from the developers reads, "Craftopia will leave Early Access and release into Version 1.0 in 2027."

What's another few months of waiting, eh?

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With 1.0, Pocketpair says to expect "cleaning up and refining the existing experience, addressing outstanding issues, and making Craftopia as enjoyable and polished as possible for its full release" rather than "sheer content volume as some players might expect" – but, "there will still be new content arriving."

It's exciting, even if it's more minor than some would hope in terms of content, and the devs seem to think so as well.

Head of Pocketpair publishing and communications John "Bucky" Buckley responds to the news himself on X, writing, "Happy birthday to Craftopia, the game that Pocketpair would not exist without!" He also teases the Xbox release of the old survival gem, which is similarly set for 2027.

I'm intrigued to see the devs acknowledge their origins in Craftopia myself, personally, and as a player, too, I'm thrilled it's finally releasing.

Here's hoping that Craftopia 1.0 delivers on its promises to clean up the admittedly janky (at times, anyway) open-world game and also add a little bit of new content to it. I know I'll be looking forward to the release next year.

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Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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