Labor Day PS5 deals have landed, save on consoles, collector's editions, controllers and more

The holiday weekend is upon us, and with it comes a range of Labor Day PS5 deals to refresh your console setup. Best Buy is leading the pack with its own official Labor Day sales this weekend, but Woot and Amazon are still sticking their heads in with a few discounts of their own. While the September holiday isn't traditionally a gaming-focused event, there's still plenty to take advantage of here.

After all we're seeing the latest version of the best PS5 controller we've tested so far included in this mix. The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded has tumbled down to $149.99 (was $209.99) at Best Buy, impressive considering it generally caps out at $169.99 when on sale. Meanwhile, the 007 First Light Legacy Edition, with all its golden extras, has dropped from $299.99 to $149.99 at Woot.

The question on the lips of those yet to make their upgrade (especially with GTA 6 drawing close), however, concerns the consoles themselves. PS5 price increases have blighted the shelves so far this year, and they're not going away any time soon. Brand new consoles are still up at full price this Labor Day, but Best Buy can send you home with an older original console for $539. That's more than $100 off the new price of a disc edition PS5 Slim, but it's still more than I've typically seen these refurbs hitting before the numbers went made.

You'll find all the latest Labor Day PS5 deals just below, with top picks further down the page.

Curated by Curated by Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I track prices on all the games and tech we actually recommend all year round, with an eye for a discount first honed during my time as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. A proud owner of an original disc edition PS5, and an even more proud owner of the 30th Anniversary controller, I've been in Sony's ecosystem since I could first hold a gamepad. Currently playing: Borderlands 4, PS5

The best Labor Day PS5 game deals

The best Labor Day PS5 deals

When will Labor Day PS5 deals end? Labor Day PS5 deals will generally start to filter off the shelves from midnight on Monday September 7. That's when Best Buy has announced its own sale event will come to a close, but we could still see some reduced prices running throughout the week as well.

Are Labor Day sales good for PS5? Traditionally no, Labor Day sales typically target appliances and homewares before they think about your PS5 collection, however there are still savings to be found. Video games are forming a larger part of Best Buy's dedicated event this year, for example, and Woot's still rolling with some record-low prices on top tech as well.

Should you wait for Black Friday? As we hurtle towards Fall, there's one sale event on everyone's minds. Black Friday is still a couple of months away, but is generally the best time to buy major tech upgrades. While prices on consoles are unlikely to fall significantly this year (I wouldn't expect them to fall at all), we could see a greater spread of game and accessory savings on the table come November. It's important to remember record-low prices on the tech you're seeing today might not be beaten, but Black Friday has a wider range of gadgets on offer so your choice might not be as limited.

I'm also taking a deeper dive into Best Buy's Labor Day sales for gamers, but you can also check out the latest PS5 bundle deals and PS Plus deals for more discounts.