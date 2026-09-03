Best Buy's Labor Day sales hit PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but these are the 8 deals gamers need to know about

Best Buy has launched its Labor Day sales and it's not all appliances and homewares. Deal-savvy gamers can also score themselves some sturdy discounts, across everything from PS5 to Nintendo Switch.

This week's sale leans more towards hardware than software, while previous events have focused on the games themselves I'm seeing relatively few carts, codes, and discs on these sale shelves this holiday weekend. The flip side of that, however, is some rarely spotted savings on refurbished consoles, headsets, controllers, and PCs.

Headline discounts have hit the Nintendo Switch OLED and PS5 devices, with both suffering their own price increases in the last 12 months these renewed discounts represent the best way to get your hands on the tech. The original PS5 console is available for $539 (was $599) while the Switch 2 OLED has dropped to $249.99 (was $399.99).

I've scrolled through Best Buy's entire Labor Day sale to find not just the deepest savings but the discounts that actually represent some of the lowest prices you're likely to find right now on the gadgets we actually recommend every day. That leaves us with eight top Labor Day deals at Best Buy this weekend, just below.

Curated by Curated by Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I've been tracking the biggest discounts on the web for more than seven years. Finding the highest quality savings was my day job as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, but getting my hands on the gaming tech to work out what's actually worth your time has been my focus since joining GamesRadar+. I watch these prices year-round, ready to jump on the deepest discounts when major sales launch.

The best Labor Day sales for gamers at Best Buy

Save $60 PS5 (Geek Squad Refurbished): was $599.99 now $539.99 at Best Buy You're still paying over the original launch price for this refurbished PS5, but considering a new disc friendly console will now cost you $649.99 anyone on the hunt for an upgrade (while still making the most of their physical library) should be considering Best Buy's alternative. Read more: PS5 review Read more Read less ▼

When does Best Buy's Labor Day sale end? Best Buy's Labor Day sale will end on Monday September 7, usually closing out right at the end of the day. That means we've still got a few days to take advantage of the offers, but interest generally picks up over the weekend itself and some of the biggest discounts could be swept off the shelves.

Are Labor Day sales good for gamers? Traditionally, no. This is often when we see bigger items like appliances, TVs, and everyday productivity laptops getting their flowers. However, Best Buy has put gaming front and center on its 2026 Labor Day sales homepage and there's a sturdy selection of offers hitting both consoles and PC this year.

Should you wait for Black Friday? As the months roll into the 'bers, it's well worth remembering the discounts juggernaut heading our way. Black Friday is typically the best time to buy most tech and gaming gadgets, with a wider range of discounts often available compared to holiday sale event like Labor Day. That's the difference, though. While Black Friday will likely offer savings on more products, the depth of those savings have matched other sales for a couple of years now. If you spot a price you like and you'll benefit from an extra two months with the gadget then jump right in. If you're holding out for the absolute best rate you can get, it's still worth waiting to see what Black Friday hands us, but don't expect miracles.

See all Labor Day sales at Best Buy

We're also rounding up the best PS5 bundle deals and cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle deals. Or check out the latest gaming laptop deals on the market.