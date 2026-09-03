Best Buy's Labor Day sales hit PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but these are the 8 deals gamers need to know about

Best Buy has launched its Labor Day sales and it's not all appliances and homewares. Deal-savvy gamers can also score themselves some sturdy discounts, across everything from PS5 to Nintendo Switch.
This week's sale leans more towards hardware than software, while previous events have focused on the games themselves I'm seeing relatively few carts, codes, and discs on these sale shelves this holiday weekend. The flip side of that, however, is some rarely spotted savings on refurbished consoles, headsets, controllers, and PCs.
Headline discounts have hit the Nintendo Switch OLED and PS5 devices, with both suffering their own price increases in the last 12 months these renewed discounts represent the best way to get your hands on the tech. The original PS5 console is available for $539 (was $599) while the Switch 2 OLED has dropped to $249.99 (was $399.99).
I've scrolled through Best Buy's entire Labor Day sale to find not just the deepest savings but the discounts that actually represent some of the lowest prices you're likely to find right now on the gadgets we actually recommend every day. That leaves us with eight top Labor Day deals at Best Buy this weekend, just below.
I've been tracking the biggest discounts on the web for more than seven years. Finding the highest quality savings was my day job as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, but getting my hands on the gaming tech to work out what's actually worth your time has been my focus since joining GamesRadar+. I watch these prices year-round, ready to jump on the deepest discounts when major sales launch.
Best Buy has a bunch of EA titles on sale for Labor Day, but I'd head towards Split Fiction first. The Switch 2 version doesn't see too many discounts on the case version day to day, but it's down to within a couple bucks of its lowest price yet.
It's true, it's been a long time since I've seen the Razer Basilisk V3 at its full $69.99 launch price but any chance to grab this wired rodent for $35 is worth jumping on. This super cheap model has been in my roster for years now, easily the best value in the mainstream market.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless still holds the record for the biggest battery life we've tested so far, but also manages to offer up an excellent sound quality as well. This one usually goes on sale for between $130 and $150, but you'll find it at a record-low $108.99 in Best Buy's Labor Day sales..
With a $60 saving on the keyboard itself and a free Stream Deck Mini worth $59.99, you're saving just under $120 on this bundle at Best Buy this week. This isn't the magnetic Pro model we've tested, but you're still getting a sturdy full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard and a few extra buttons to play with.
The latest version of one of our favorite gamepads on the market, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded has sailed down to $150 in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. So far, this one generally sticks to a $169.99 sales price throughout the year, but we're well below that threshold this week.
The price of a Nintendo Switch 2 has just jumped up to $500, but if you're new to Ninty's catalog you can still catch up on the OG classics for half that price this week. Best Buy's refurbished handhelds are down to $249.99 - they normally hover at around $299-$310 at other sites.
You're still paying over the original launch price for this refurbished PS5, but considering a new disc friendly console will now cost you $649.99 anyone on the hunt for an upgrade (while still making the most of their physical library) should be considering Best Buy's alternative.
An RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop used to cost you around $1500 to $1700 when on sale, but with rising PC prices in the last eight months those kinds of numbers are a thing of the past. Still, this $550 discount on the Asus ROG Strix G16 takes us close to the kinds of offers I'd be truly excited about, albeit with 16GB RAM rather than the expected 32GB.
Best Buy's Labor Day sale will end on Monday September 7, usually closing out right at the end of the day. That means we've still got a few days to take advantage of the offers, but interest generally picks up over the weekend itself and some of the biggest discounts could be swept off the shelves.
Are Labor Day sales good for gamers?
Traditionally, no. This is often when we see bigger items like appliances, TVs, and everyday productivity laptops getting their flowers. However, Best Buy has put gaming front and center on its 2026 Labor Day sales homepage and there's a sturdy selection of offers hitting both consoles and PC this year.
Should you wait for Black Friday?
As the months roll into the 'bers, it's well worth remembering the discounts juggernaut heading our way. Black Friday is typically the best time to buy most tech and gaming gadgets, with a wider range of discounts often available compared to holiday sale event like Labor Day. That's the difference, though. While Black Friday will likely offer savings on more products, the depth of those savings have matched other sales for a couple of years now.
If you spot a price you like and you'll benefit from an extra two months with the gadget then jump right in. If you're holding out for the absolute best rate you can get, it's still worth waiting to see what Black Friday hands us, but don't expect miracles.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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