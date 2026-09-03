Sony and Microsoft do their best Nintendo impression, say customers aren't entitled to tariff refunds because they chose to pay inflated prices and got "exactly" what they "paid for"

News
By
Published

Sony argues "paying fair market price for voluntarily purchased consumer goods is not a legally cognizable injury"

Halo Campaign Evolved Two Betrayals cutscene master chief with shotgun preparing to fight
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Both Sony and Microsoft have now followed in Nintendo's footsteps by stating that they aren't obligated to pass on their U.S. tariff refunds to customers who paid inflated prices for goods like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Back in July, Nintendo requested a dismissal for a proposed class action lawsuit which had alleged that "Nintendo stands to recover the same tariff payments twice – once from consumers through higher prices and again from the federal government through tariff refunds," and therefore sought "restitution of those tariff overcharges, together with appropriate declaratory, injunctive, and monetary relief."

Nintendo, however, said that consumers "received exactly what they bargained and paid for" after buying price-hiked goods (like the Switch 1 family of consoles which saw price increases last year), arguing that "if a consumer did not want to pay the advertised price, they were free to abstain from purchasing the product or seek out competing products."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

As Game File reports, Sony and Microsoft have been making familiar-sounding arguments since.

In Sony's own request to dismiss a similar potential class action lawsuit this week, it argues: "Paying fair market price for voluntarily purchased consumer goods is not a legally cognizable injury in fact." It also says that it hasn't been proven that the U.S. tariffs were the reason for the PS5's price hike last August in the first place – a claim which it dubs "speculative and illogical." It points to this year's further price hike, which was enforced after the U.S. IEEPA tariffs were terminated, adding: "If tariffs were the cause of the price increases, one would expect SIE to lower prices once the tariffs were eliminated – not raise them again."

Similarly, last month, Microsoft requested to dismiss a lawsuit (thanks, Aftermath) that claimed the company "will reap those tariff payments twice," and "that result is unjust," by saying: "There is nothing unjust about Plaintiff purchasing an Xbox at an advertised price and getting exactly what he paid for – regardless of whatever theory he devised months later about Microsoft's cost structure."

The legal drama is still ongoing, but it certainly doesn't sound like customers hoping to get some of their money back can expect to do so without a fight. Gaming is getting even more expensive thanks to factors like surging memory costs, which doesn't exactly bode well for the affordability of the next generation of consoles like Project Helix and the PS6.

Gaming hardware costs have gone up 16% just in 2026, says US analyst, and Samsung says the AI bubble behind it all is only going to get worse in 2027.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Castle Ravenloft board game box and contents arranged on a dark table, against a pink background
    1
    Cult-classic Castle Ravenloft D&D board game rises from the grave with an all-new edition
  2. 2
    Acer's latest concepts asks, "do want your handheld to flip into a laptop," and my bad eyes say no
  3. 3
    Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's mystery developer may be a veteran studio that a Nintendo lead wanted to see "play a central role" in the series moving forward
  4. 4
    Zach Cregger understands fans' "frustration" that game characters like Leon aren't in his Resident Evil movie, but hopes they will "feel seen" when they watch the movie
  5. 5
    Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's new Amazon movie lands just 9% on Rotten Tomatoes as reviews call it a "career low"