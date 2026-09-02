The best gaming tech we've reviewed in August 2026

Another month of 2026 down, and this summer's tech has hit everything from retro light guns to mid-range CPUs that perform more like flagships. We've been thoroughly ignoring the sun this month, swapping hot weather for controllers, headsets, Switch 2 docks, microphones, SSDs and more.
Our top tech this month includes the likes of the Intec Time Breaker Lightgun, a PS1 / PS2 compatible blaster vying for a spot among the best retro controllers on modern TV displays. If you're kitting out a more contemporary console, though, the JSAUX 6-in-1 Switch 2 dock has also taken one of our top slots for the month. The third-party hub has all your HDMI connections handled, but also includes a handy Joy-Con charging panel. Its appearance has kept it from the full five marks, but there's plenty going on under the hood here.
Meanwhile, the best gaming headsets have a new lower mid-range option to watch out for. The Corsair HS35 V3 has hit the shelves, and we awarded the $79.99 cups a sturdy 4.5/5 in our review. It's a super lightweight device but still manages to pack wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections and an impressive audio quality to boot.
You'll find all the top gaming tech we tested in August 2026 just below, with many filtering through to our best gaming gadgets bumper pack as well. Be sure to hit the 'view details' button for more information from our reviews.
4.5-Star gaming gadgets
4-Star gaming gadgets
3.5-Star gaming gadgets
3-star gaming gadgets
Hungry for more reviews? Check out last month's winners.
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