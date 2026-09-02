The new Street Fighter trailer is now playable, and good luck nailing those combos

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You even get a score

Noah Centineo as Ken in Street Fighter
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In a very cool new addition, you can also play the new Street Fighter trailer. Released on YouTube, a special version of the teaser shows the trailer on an arcade machine.

It takes you through a tutorial before the trailer starts and invites you to play along. It works particularly well during the fight scenes, especially when Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) face off. At the end you get a score for how well you did and we're going to respectively keep ours to ourselves…

Fans have been loving the immersive approach to the upcoming movie. One wrote on Twitter: "Capcom knows their audience. Like why watch the fight when you can actually try the combo yourself?"

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"Interactive movie trailers... we are officially living in the future lmao. I barely have the muscle memory for the normal games, I just know the combo challenge is gonna absolutely wreck me," added a second while a third tweeted: "Finally a trailer that skips straight to the part where I lose."

Street Fighter sees Ryu and Ken join the brutal World Warrior Tournament where they find themselves in the middle of a deadly conspiracy. As well as starring Koji and Centineo in the lead roles, they're joined by Callina Liang, Joe Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Jason Momoa.

Director Kitao Sakurai recently opened up about his approach to the movie, telling Empire magazine: "Everybody wanted to get behind creating a movie that had a very distinct tone and approach, that didn't feel like an off-the-shelf video-game movie. I was brought on to make something that didn't feel conventional, and they really let me do my thing."

Street Fighter kicks its way into theaters on October 16. You can also check out our list of upcoming video game movies and our ranking of the best video game movies of all time.

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Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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