New Street Fighter trailer brings action, camp, and some of the game's most iconic moves to life

A new Street Fighter trailer has arrived, and while it's a bit less action-comedy in tone than the first, it sure as heck brings the drama and some of the coolest fighting moves from the video games to life.
The brief clip, which can be viewed above, leans heavily into Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken's (Noah Centineo) tumultuous relationship and begins with an all-out fight. It's Chun-Li (Callina Liang) who encourages Ryu to enter the World Warrior Tournament, and it's all with the intent of taking down the impossibly evil M. Bison (David Dastmalchian). There's also a pretty cool part where E. Honda (Hirooki Goto) does basically every single one of his video game moves in a 10-second span after we saw Ryu do his signature fireball move in the first trailer.
Per the official logline, behind the World Warrior Tournament lies a conspiracy forcing Ryu and Ken to take on both each other and the demons of their past. Kitao Sakurai directs from a screenplay penned by T. J. Fixman and Sakurai himself, with a story by Gary Dauberman and Dalan Musson.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.