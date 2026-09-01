New Street Fighter trailer brings action, camp, and some of the game's most iconic moves to life

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Street Fighter hits theaters in October

Street Fighter | New Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Street Fighter | New Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube
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A new Street Fighter trailer has arrived, and while it's a bit less action-comedy in tone than the first, it sure as heck brings the drama and some of the coolest fighting moves from the video games to life.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, leans heavily into Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken's (Noah Centineo) tumultuous relationship and begins with an all-out fight. It's Chun-Li (Callina Liang) who encourages Ryu to enter the World Warrior Tournament, and it's all with the intent of taking down the impossibly evil M. Bison (David Dastmalchian). There's also a pretty cool part where E. Honda (Hirooki Goto) does basically every single one of his video game moves in a 10-second span after we saw Ryu do his signature fireball move in the first trailer.

Per the official logline, behind the World Warrior Tournament lies a conspiracy forcing Ryu and Ken to take on both each other and the demons of their past. Kitao Sakurai directs from a screenplay penned by T. J. Fixman and Sakurai himself, with a story by Gary Dauberman and Dalan Musson.

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The cast includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy. Danny and Michael Philippou, who were initially signed on to direct, also have a pretty cool cameo.

Street Fighter releases in theaters on October 16. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies and our ranking of the best video game movies.

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Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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