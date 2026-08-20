First Golden Axe trailer is a bloody romp through medieval times that pays homage to the classic Sega game

The first trailer for Golden Axe has arrived, and it's a silly, action-packed jaunt through medieval times.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, legendary warriors Ax Battler (Liam McIntyre), Tyris Flare (Lisa Gilory) and Gilius Thunderhead (Matthew Rhys) are forced to reunite in order to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who just won’t seem to stay dead.
Per the official synopsis, "their quest is complicated by Hampton Squib (Danny Pudi), an inexperienced and wildly underprepared adventurer whose dream of heroism far exceeds his abilities. Forced to work together despite their flaws, they must find a way to stop Death Adder once and for all." Additionally, Saturday Night Live writer Carl Tart provides the voice for a humanoid panther named Chronos "Evil" Lait.
The animated series was created by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Joe Chandler (American Dad), with Chandler serving as showrunner.
The beat 'em up video game was released in 1989, as both an arcade game and for the Sega Genesis. The player controls one of three characters, Ax, Tyris, or Gilius, with the intention of saving the fantastical land of Yuria from the evil Death Adder. Comedy Central announced a 10-episode order for the series back in 2024.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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