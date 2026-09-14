Netflix doubles down on video games by partnering with Sega for movie adaptations of Crazy Taxi and Stranger Than Heaven

News
By
Published

Streamer pays the fare to bring the arcade classic and upcoming crime saga to life

A screenshot of the upcoming PS5 game, Crazy Taxi World Tour
(Image credit: SEGA)

Hey hey hey, it's time for Netflix to make some crazy money (as if they don’t have enough already)! Are you ready? Here we go! As part of a major push for more video game adaptations, the streaming service's has partnered with Sega to adapt the publisher's beloved 1999 racing game, which will switch lanes and become a feature film.

To ensure that the level of ridiculousness on the road meets demand, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who wrote The Naked Gun reboot, have been tasked with taking the wheel and penning a script (per Netflix). Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Sega’s Toru Nakahara are overseeing things as producers.

The news lines up nicely with the impending arrival of Crazy Taxi: World Tour, which everyone was beeping their horns over until we learned it was set to use generative AI. Like it or not, we're getting a lot more Crazy Taxi than we expected.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

But while an audience for Crazy Taxi seems like a sure thing, they’re also gambling on a video game that the world hasn’t gone hands on with yet. Like a Dragon prequel video game, Stranger Than Heaven, is set to arrive next year, and Netflix seems so confident that they’re turning that into a movie as well. Set in Japan across different eras between 1915 and 1965, the game lets players control Makoto Daito, a Japanese-American orphan who ends up in Japan and eventually forms the Tojo Clan.

Strange as it might sound, adapting the game that sees documented cabbies ripping up the streets and running into hot dog vendors might seem easier to adapt than the Like a Dragon prequel, when you consider some of the important pieces involved. The game drew a lot of attention after it was announced that deceased rapper Tupac Shakur, as well as actor Bunta Sugawara, who died in 2014, would be included as integral characters. Putting characters that look like famous dead people is one thing, but it begs the question of how they’ll be integrated into whatever live-action plans they have in place.

Finally, the last project coming down the pipeline is a new Sonic the Hedgehog animated kids series, which honestly sounds like the easiest project of the bunch. Discussing the upcoming entries, Sega’s head producer said, "Expect something cute yet cool for Sonic, hilariously crazy for Crazy Taxi and a badass action drama for Stranger Than Heaven, because we’ve got some amazing creative ideas lined up and we are just getting started. The whole team is absolutely thrilled!"

The Crazy Taxi and Stranger Than Heaven movies are currently undated. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. A screenshot of the upcoming PS5 game, Crazy Taxi World Tour
    1
    Netflix doubles down on video games by partnering with Sega for movie adaptations of Crazy Taxi and Stranger Than Heaven
  2. 2
    World of Warcraft 2 isn't happening because Blizzard isn't sure what a sequel to the MMO would "give you that World of Warcraft: Forever isn't already giving you"
  3. 3
    Halloween the Game crossplay and cross-progression explained
  4. 4
    Strikeborn codes (September 2026) for emotes and spins
  5. 5
    Lies of P sequel might be Wonders of O, according to new Neowiz trademark that matches the Wizard of Oz story teased by the first game