"I deeply apologize": After global backlash, Level-5 CEO admits new Yo-Kai Watch and Professor Layton showcase uses generative AI

Last week's Nintendo Direct showcase wasn't all that flashy, but it did unveil two new trailers for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and Yo-kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain – two new trailers that a follow-up stream from developer Level-5 had folks suspecting the use of generative AI.
Suspicions were everywhere online, with many noting background inconsistencies and the like as to why they believed the recent Level-5 livestream featured gen AI… and, well, they apparently weren't wrong.
Akihiro Hino, the mastermind behind studio Level-5, Professor Layton, and Yo-kai Watch, confirms as much in a new post on Twitter (as machine-translated via auto-translation on the platform, DeepL, and Google).
The developer begins by explaining that the reason Level-5 used gen AI while creating its big showcase was simple: it wanted it to be flashier, more eye-catching, and, as the lead writes, "spectacular."
He does then follow up with an apology, however, noting that people felt uncomfortable as a result of the studio's AI use, saying, "I deeply apologize."
Hino also reassures fans that much of Level-5's work is "created by human hands."
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This includes character designs, settings, and more. When it comes to where AI enters the picture, Hino says it's mostly for efficiency and to digitize creations already conceptualized by the devs, "for example, accurately converting original artwork into polygons and such."
He states that no AI-generated data is ever included in released games, describing how the team only started employing its use to speed up development time.
Hino details how Level-5 is "in the stage of trial and error" at nailing quicker production without sacrificing quality, but concludes that the backlash from fans – both in Japan and overseas – is a lesson the studio will carry forward for its next presentation.
As for how fans themselves feel about it all, comments show that they're still not thrilled AI ever came into play in the first place here, citing environmental concerns and more.
I understand myself, as someone who isn't exactly a fan of gen AI at the best of times – but I do wonder what Level-5 has in store for the future now, and how this debacle will affect what its plans were for both the new Yo-kai Watch remake and Professor Layton entry.
Searching for some other new games to look forward to? Browse through our roundup of the best upcoming Switch 2 games to wishlist right now.
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