Nintendo Direct September 2026 Live – Every Switch 2 announcement as they happen

Get notified of updates

Obvious Prediction Time The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On Josh West Editor-in-Chief Were I to make the world's most obvious prediction, I suspect that the Nintendo Direct will be where FromSoftware officially dates The Duskbloods. The upcoming Switch 2 exclusive is supposed to land this year, although the Dark Souls and Elden Ring creator is yet to put a firm date on its release. I suspect it'll be in November, with FromSoftware perhaps the only other publisher willing to go up against GTA 6 – you know, besides Nintendo, who has stuck OOT within that exact window. Then again, perhaps a little delay into 2027 wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for The Duskbloods. We were less than impressed by the Closed Network Test back in August.

How much is too much? The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller themed around The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has thrown up some discourse. So while you're here, let us know your thoughts: How much is too much for Switch Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Nintendo) Josh West Editor-in-Chief Can you believe that it's been almost a decade since the release of Super Mario Odyssey for the original Nintendo Switch? The wait for an all-new 3D Mario game has been brutal, enough so that certain corners of the internet are getting pretty feral over speculation that today may indeed be the day that Nintendo reveals its work to the world. Honestly, I'm not all that convinced – between Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and Pokemon Winds & Waves there are plenty of other platform exclusives the publisher could decide to focus on instead. Then again, there has to be a reason Nintendo decided to pull the Ocarina of Time Remake into its own Direct – why risk drawing attention away from such a long-awaited project with a new 3D Mario... not long to wait now, so let the speculation begin!

(Image credit: Nintendo) One game that feels certain to show up today is Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave. The upcoming strategy RPG has already enjoyed a direct of its own, so it remains to be seen what can be shown, but we imagine Nintendo isn't passing up the chance to market the game further ahead of this month's release.

If you fancy spending some coin - or rupees, if you'd prefer - Ocarina of Time Remake pre-orders are live and plentiful. Pre-orders for the Zelda-inspired Switch 2 are also open, though the console's limited supply seems to be making it quite difficult to obtain one. That, and scalpers. Always the scalpers.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Moving away from Zelda for the moment, there are questions over what we might see today. Nintendo doesn't really reveal much ahead of these showcases. In fact, the best you get is a reveal of a dedicated showcase for something like Mario or Zelda. Mind you, that doesn't mean leakers and insiders aren't up to their usual tricks. One chap with a solid track record says new games in the Super Smash Bros. and Nintendogs franchises are in the works. We're also apparently getting Mario Kart World DLC featuring Star Fox. Could we see any of that today? Maybe not, but it'd certainly be something.

There is something rubbery about the young lad, I'll give the haters that much.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Don't believe me? First, that's rude. Second, we've rounded up a few of the best young Link reactions we've seen and plenty of you aren't being very nice.



"Me and my friends would have killed Young Link with hammers, I can tell you that much," one reads. Another says, "They did him dirty." Not everyone would agree, though plenty do.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Out of everything we've seen from our latest look at Ocarina of Time, fewer things have sparked more chatter than the graphics themselves. Perhaps in a bid to respond to some feedback from the first time the project was shown, Zelda boss Eiji Aonuma said Nintendo isn't aiming "for realistic graphics." In fairness, plenty of the game looks stunning, though Link himself looks a tad out of place in comparison to everyone else.

Of course, it wasn't just a release date we got. Nintendo showcased some gameplay for the first time, and boy is there plenty to talk about. First up, Nintendo is adding some neat quality-of-life additions to the Ocarina of Time. Not only can you move the camera around at will, but you can also jump and basically sprint after a roll so you don't have to spam the action anymore. Now, I know this all feels like standard stuff you'd see in games today, but back in the era of the Nintendo 64? No, sir.

(Image credit: Nintendo) First up, let's get you caught up on what happened yesterday. The main attraction was undoubtedly The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which got a good showing and a release date. In short, the game is coming out in November, which makes for an interesting month as that's when GTA 6 is finally due to release. There are other releases, too, of course, but plenty have shifted to get out of the way of Rockstar's behemoth, so watch that space.