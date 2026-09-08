Kratos actor Christopher Judge says God of War Laufey is "a banger" and "people are going to be blown away"

Ever since God of War Laufey was revealed this past summer, fans have been squabbling over Sony Santa Monica's decision to move aside Kratos as the game's main protagonist in favor of his second wife and mother to Atreus, Laufey. Well, that debate has now been ended quite decisively, as none other than Kratos actor Christopher Judge has stepped in with an unequivocal stamp of approval for the upcoming sequel.
"It's a banger," Judge said during a Fan Expo Canada panel (via Collider) "People are going to be blown away." Speaking directly to Woll's casting, Judge added, "She's so beloved in so many fandoms, and man, she brings it. She absolutely brings it."
Indeed, Woll is a beloved and prolific actor with major roles across TV, film, and video games. She's known as Jessica Hamby in True Blood, Karen Page in the MCU, and Faye, or Laufey, in the Norse era of Sony's God of War games. Though she was briefly seen, dead, in the first God of War from 2018, she appeared more prominently in cutscenes in God of War Ragnarok, and Laufey will be her first appearance as a playable character in the series. And if Judge is correct, you won't want to go back.
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We saw plenty of Faye's moveset in the 20 minutes of footage shown in God of War Laufey's announcement, and the nimble, acrobatic hero couldn't be more different to the hulking, lumbering Kratos. Woll herself previously called Kratos's gameplay "fantastic because he's such a heavy hitter," but added that Faye is "just as strong and just as good a warrior." Of course, if you've spent any time on the internet ever, you won't be surprised to hear there were some negative reactions to Laufey being the main protagonist, which Woll has wisely shrugged off.
God of War Laufey hits PS5 on February 16, 2027.
God of War Laufey proves women are still gaining ground in gaming, and I'm thrilled Kratos is sitting this one out
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