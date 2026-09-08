First trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Remain puts a rom-com spin on The Sixth Sense

The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Remain, is now online, and it takes M. Night back to the very beginning of his career for a ghost story where Jake Gyllenhaal sees dead people.
Starring Gyllenhaal as Tate and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor as Wren, the first footage from the Valentine's Day 2027 movie starts like many a rom-com trailer – a loving couple arrives at their summer home, lounge around in paradise, and lovingly stare into each other's eyes. But as the eerie shift in the trailer's music indicates, this is no ordinary rom-com; it appears Dynevor's Wren is a ghostly apparition haunting their home. How Sixth Sense of you, M Night.
Remain is the product of an unusual collaboration between Shyamalan and The Notebook author Nicholas Sparks. The two developed the idea for the story together, then both went off and worked on their own tellings separately. Sparks published his novel, Remain, in 2025, while Shyamalan's movie has taken a little longer to reach the screen, but finally releases early next year.
The eagle-eyed among you may have also spotted a frame-expanding aspect ratio shift during the trailer as well. This is because Shyamalan shot Remain in part on 35mm VistaVision cameras, the higher-resolution film format used for the likes of The Brutalist, One Battle After Another and Bugonia, in recent years. Tom Cruise vehicle Digger and Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew also used VistaVision cameras for select sequences.
Shyamalan's return to supernatural storytelling is something to be excited about. The wunderkind director made his name with The Sixth Sense, which was nominated for six Oscars and grossed a mind-boggling $672.8 million in 1999, second only that year to The Phantom Menace. He's never shied away from spooky stuff, but this appears to be his first ghost story in 27 years.
Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, has already filmed a sequel to streaming hit Road House, and is attached to a live-action adaptation of Ubisoft game The Division. Dodgeball's Rawson Marshall Thurber was attached to direct the upcoming video game movie, though development seems to have stalled.
Remain releases in theaters on February 14, 2027. For more, here are all the most exciting upcoming movies heading your way.
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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