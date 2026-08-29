The 5 movies you need to watch in September 2026

If you love action, then you are going to love all the top movies releasing in September 2026. We may be nearing the end of the year, but there are a ton of massive flicks waiting to sweep us off our feet, and I've rounded up the top five that you need to pay attention to throughout the month.
From upcoming horror movies that look at some of the best video games for inspiration, to survival action tales involving natural disasters, I will say that September is a very exciting time for moviegoers in general. It is a month packed with fresh stories, but also some re-releases that offer some never-seen-before footage as well. So whether you are a fan of franchises or are looking for something completely new, there is a reason to visit your local cineplex.
Here are the 5 best movies of September in no particular order, since each offers a different genre or experience based on your personal preference. If you want a complete overview of all the new movies coming out, you can read our movie release dates guide, but for now, let's get into the top dogs of the month below.
Release date: September 2 (US), September 9 (UK) Where to watch: Cinemas
Four years after the first Fall movie intensified our fear of heights, two more unlucky adventurers have somehow got themselves into a crazier situation. This time, they're on the edge of a mountain over 3,000 ft high. Directed by Peter and Michael Spierig, Fall 2: Deadpoint looks adrenaline-inducing, with stars Harriet Slater and Arsema Thomas traveling to Thailand to walk Mount Kwan. However, once a rockslide happens, they'll need to work together to survive. If you love gripping your seat in worry, then this is the flick for you.
Release date: September 4, 2026 Where to watch: Apple TV
Coming to Apple TV is the new movie Mayday, and it's starring some big names. Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds is officially back in action. The Marvel star swaps his red supersuit for a US Navy pilot uniform in this new movie when he gets stranded behind enemy lines during the Cold War with only an ex-KGB agent to guide him out. Joining Reynolds are the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Maria Bakalova, and Marcin Dorociński. And if the cast isn't enough to get you excited, the film is written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (the minds behind the super fun Game Night).
Release date: September 11, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
Set 25 years after the first film, Practical Magic 2 is a big deal for every romantic fantasy fan. The original '90s movie followed two sisters (played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman) who are descendants of witches and must use their powers to destroy the spirit of one of their abusive boyfriends. The sequel will see Bullock and Kidman return; only this time, the origins of their magic take the spotlight, as well as a new generation, with Joey King playing Bullock's daughter in the movie, Kylie Owens. I love all things witchy, so you best believe that I'll be watching this one, folks.
Release date: September 18, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
The wait is almost over. Weapons and Barbarian director Zach Cregger reboots the Resident Evil movie franchise with a fresh trip to Raccoon City, where we follow a medical courier clocking in at the start of the zombie apocalypse. Now I will say, don't expect to see Leon S Kennedy here, as the story features some brand new characters; however, if you are a fan of the games, don't worry too much about that fact either. Despite it not directly adapting the games, Cregger has promised that his movie "honors the spirit and tone" of the franchise. Hopefully this means we have a new contender for our best video game movies list!
Release date: September 25, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
Now we don't usually include re-releases on this list, but you don't want to miss Endgame hitting the big screen once again, with extra footage and a new post-credit scene that will set up Avengers: Doomsday. Yes, it isn't a "new movie," but like I said, that new bit of footage should give us more clues about the direction of Marvel Phase 6's end. I have a feeling it will likely give us some idea of why Robert Downey Jr is now Doctor Doom after Iron Man's sacrifice. If you are an MCU head, Avengers: Endgame: Encore is exciting and also has the potential to answer a lot of our questions for sure.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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