Coyote Vs. Acme unveiled an anvil-shaped popcorn bucket to celebrate the film's long-awaited release, but I get why they only made one

Coyote Vs. Acme has unveiled a Looney Tunes-themed popcorn bucket... but it's not for sale.
As star Will Forte says in the promotional video, which you can view below, they decided to put some popcorn in an anvil – a real one – and therefore it's not available for purchase. Because it's a hollowed-out anvil (like, made of steel) with popcorn in it. But it's still pretty funny nonetheless. Anvils have been used throughout Looney Tunes to drop onto the heads of various characters, and yes, we see one in the film.
The live-action/computer-animated hybrid comedy sees a fed-up Wile E. Coyote decide to sue the ACME corporation after years and years of failing to capture the Road Runner. Wile teams up with a reluctant lawyer named Kevin Avery (Forte) in order to bring the entire corporation down, and the two end up uncovering a much darker secret in the process. Dave Green directs from a screenplay penned by Samy Burch. And it currently sits at a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
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The movie was shelved back in 2022, despite being completed, in favor of a $30 million tax write-off at Warner Bros. Luckily, viral backlash to the decision (and a guy in a Wile E. Coyote costume protesting outside the Warner Bros. lot) allowed the film to be picked up by another distributor. Everyone, say thank you to Ketchup Entertainment.
Coyote vs. Acme is in theaters now. Yay! For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies heading your way.
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