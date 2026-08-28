GTA 6 extended look breakdown: 7 things you might have missed

The GTA 6 extended look at long last gave us more insight into the long-awaited new game from Rockstar, and by Leonida was it worth the wait. With around 26 minutes of gameplay to feast our eyes on, there was plenty to soak in. From the sights of the expansive city, to the many activities we'll be able to get up to, and so much more, it certainly painted a picture of what's in store after the likes of GTA 6 trailer 1 and GTA 6 trailer 2.
But after watching the Netflix GTA 6 extended look (which is now up on YouTube) maybe too many times now, I've spotted some smaller details that you might have missed. From little references that call back to places and features we've seen in some of the best GTA games over the years, to things in the background that make the prospect of GTA 6 arriving this November even more exciting, there's a lot packed into this latest look, and I'm here to shout about it.
One of the things I love when it comes to big reveals like this is seeing the community come alive and pick apart the finer details, and as someone who's all about worldbuilding and life-sim-y elements, I've already honed in on things that make me personally excited. Be sure to share any discoveries you've made in the comments section below. But without further ado, join me as I break down the 7 things you might have missed in the GTA 6 extended look.
Right at the beginning of the GTA 6 extended look, Jason and Lucia meet with a character called San4San rocking a T-shirt (which also briefly appeared in the first trailer) with a logo that instantly caught my attention. Emblazoned on the front is "Righteous Slaughter: Hood Ops".
Parodying FPS games like Call of Duty, those who played GTA 5 may remember Righteous Slaughter 7, which you could see being played by Michael's son Jimmy at home. So it looks like the fictional in-game universe's developer, Misfire Games, is still going strong in GTA 6. It begs the question: will we see or even be able to play this new entry as Jason or Lucia?
6. Vice City wheels
My first proper introduction to the Grand Theft Auto series was actually GTA: Vice City. But I wasn't interested in the action, guns, and missions. I was there for the cars. I loved cruising around to '80s tunes of Flash FM back then, and there was one set of wheels I enjoyed hopping into the most: the Sentinel.
As GTA's fictional car brands go, it was always my favorite for some reason. So, imagine my delight when I clapped eyes on Jason and Lucia driving in an old convertible Sentinel model, which feels like a true call back to those Vice City (Dance Hall) days.
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5. Fridge finds
During the extended look, we see Jason go to his fridge to get a drink. As much as it makes my life-sim-loving heart happy to see smaller activities like this alive and well in GTA 6, I actually honed in on the front of the fridge, which is adorned with a variety of stickers and photos.
One sticker comes from Fleeca Bank, a little nod to a well known bank chain in the GTA universe. I particularly remember it being featured in radio ads when I was playing as Nico Bellic in GTA 4. But it also appears in various entries in the series.
4. Box meals
GTA has always done a lot of parodies, and there's one very prominent one that sticks out in the GTA 6 deep dive. During the extended look we see some TV ads, with one showcasing the Prairie sandwich box meal.
With a frankly wild amount of meat slices piled between bread buns (with top bun fashioned like a cowboy hat), it clocks in at "only 30,000 calories. The ad at once looks like the many stacked sandwiches found at Arby's. So, it certainly looks like it's poking a little fun at the fast food chain.
3. '80s tunes
The extended look is full of music tracks, but to my well-trained Vice City, I loved hearing some of the '80s tracks that throw it back to the feel of Tommy Vercetti's era. As Jason goes up in an elevator, for example, you can hear Phill Collins' Against All Odds playing in the background, which instantly feels like a nod to GTA: Vice City stories.
Not only did Collins actually appear in Vice City Stories, where he performed In the Air Tonight, but it also features another one of his most iconic '80s tracks, Easy Lover, which played on Flash FM.
2. Under the sea
The GTA 6 map already looks very impressive, with sprawling cityscapes made up of various notable locations. With so much of the footage showing off a bustling Leonida and its many NPCs, I couldn't stop noticing the aquatic side of things.
The ocean is absolutely teeming with life, from manatees to dolphins, and stingrays. GTA 5 also boasted a highly detailed ocean, but it looks like GTA 6 is building on this even more. And with lots of scenes showing Jason underwater, or diving off a pier and riding on jetski, it looks like we'll have plenty of occasions to see this underwater world for ourselves.
1. Sweating it
With Leonida being home to a modern take on Vice City, the feel of the place wouldn't be complete without some neon-tinted nightclubs. During the extended look, we see Lucia and Jason go to a few, but what really caught my eye was the fact that Lucia is actually perspiring during one visit.
With GTA 6 promising to dial things up in the immersion and interactivity department in the expansive open world, we're set to see lots of new features that will affect Lucia and Jason in different ways to reflect your choices. And it looks like the interactivity will even extend to things like the temperature of the place you're in having an effect – like going into a busy nightclub, exercising, or sitting in the hot sun and sweating for it.
Heather Wald is the Evergreen Editor, Games at GamesRadar+. Her writing career began on a student-led magazine at Bath Spa University, where she earned a BA (Hons) in English literature. Heather landed her first role writing about tech and games for Stuff Magazine shortly after graduating with an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University. Now with almost seven years of experience working with GamesRadar+ on the features team, Heather helps to develop, maintain, and expand the evergreen features that exist on the site for games, as well as spearhead the Indie Spotlight series. You'll also see her contribute op-eds, interview-led features, and more. In her spare time, you'll likely find Heather tucking into RPGs and indie games, reading romance novels, and drinking lots of tea.
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