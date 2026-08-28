All of the GTA 6 side activities confirmed so far

There are already plenty of confirmed GTA 6 side activities to look forward to, despite launch still being a few months away, and they cover a wide range of possibilities. To help you keep track of it all, we've rounded everything up here in this handy guide so you can check them all out.
That's right, thanks to the recent GTA 6 Extended Look, which showed off a bunch of gameplay, as well as some interviews breaking down exciting new features, the new game will have a ton of stuff to do alongside main missions as you take control of crime couple Jason and Lucia. A chunk of side activities in GTA 6 shouldn't be super surprising to players, especially since the GTA 6 map is massive, but if you want to discover all that Leonida has to offer then keep on reading below.
Got a particular tune stuck in your head from the Extended Look? Then check out the GTA 6 soundtrack revealed so far to find your earworm.
There are a ton of water-based side activities waiting for us in GTA 6. From the Extended Look, we saw that there is Airboating in prime crocodile infested looking water. There is also jet skiing and kayaking in the ocean, so if you want a break away from land then there are plenty of options available for you.
Scooter riding
Yes, transport is primarily concerned with GTA 6 cars, but I did spot a bunch of characters riding scooters around the map in the Extended Look. More specifically, I saw e-scooters, meaning you can rent and charge them in your playthrough if you want to experience a more eco-friendly mode of transport. It's nice to have options, even as a criminal, right?
Basketball
In the Extended Look, we saw a short clip of Jason playing basketball in front of his beachfront safehouse. This likely means that we are getting a basketball mini-game, and I wouldn't put it past Rockstar to offer us multiple places to start shooting hoops as well. I'm personally hoping that we get confirmation of a 3v3 mode soon. So stay tuned.
Diving and swimming
Along with watersports, you will be able to swim in GTA 6 as well as scuba dive. In the Extended Look, we saw a character swimming in a wetsuit with manta rays. There were also dolphins in the trailer, so I'm betting that we will be diving with a whole host of sea animals come the game's release.
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Going to the gym
One of the big features of GTA 6 is that what you eat will affect how Jason and Lucia look. So if you want to stay lean, you'll need to work out. The Extended Look showed Lucia hitting the weights, with you using button prompts to assist her. We haven't seen how we get to use the rest of the gym equipment just yet, but it will likely also be an interactive affair.
VR
This one shocked us, but the Extended Look did show a character using a VR headset in the window. The character did look like he was using VR for some... um, 'personal time'. Now, besides potentially using VR for porn, it isn't clear how we can interact with it just yet. But we do know that it exists in the game at least, so stay tuned for details.
Watching TV
In GTA 6, there are in-game shows and commercials that Jason or Lucia can watch with a cold drink in their hand. In the Extended Look, we saw a parody of an Arby's-looking commercial and a nature documentary as well. They were both super detailed, and honestly, I can't wait to channel surf to see what other offerings Rockstar has given us.
Car racing
Along with stealing cars, you will also get to race them in GTA 6. The Extended Look showed off a racing mini-game where we are on a dirt course driving laps next to other opponents. I'm still waiting for confirmation of how many race tracks there are, but for now we know that there is at least one to show off your driving skills.
Carjacking
This wouldn't be GTA without carjacking, so the ability and pastime to steal cars in GTA 6 is back. However, you will have to be more careful about doing this in the new game, as the world is more responsive and remembers more than previous titles. So make sure you cover your face and be smart about it!
Armed robberies
In GTA 6, you will be able to put on a mask and do a bunch of hits. In the Extended Look, we see Jason and Lucia holding up a liquor store and engaging in other armed robbery activities. So if you want to do some additional crime on the side, you are more than sorted, folks.
Wrestling
In GTA 6, you can engage in some hand-to-hand combat with some old-fashioned wrestling. In the Extended Look we see Jason getting tossed around a backyard ring, so if you need a break from shooting, you can help yourself to this side activity.
Dirtbiking
GTA 6 is all about the vehicles, so I paid close attention to all the ones on offer and spotted some dirt bikes in the Extended Look. In the teaser, we see a bunch of dirt bikes hitting a course in a race, which may also point towards big competitions being added as part of this side activity as well. Exciting times.
Basejumping
In the Extended Look, we see Lucia jumping into the air from the top of a tower and freefalling before you launch a parachute. This basically points to base-jumping being a side activity in the game, and I'm excited. Its inclusion means we will get to experience the Leonida skyline in multiple ways, and hopefully we get a fun mini-game related to it as well.
Clubbing
A GTA staple side activity returns as you can go to the club and dance the night away. Strip clubs are back, as well as making it rain on dancers with dollar bills. We only saw a few clubs in the GTA 6 trailers so far but I'm pretty positive that Leonida will be filled with them, so Jason and Lucia will have a grand old time.
Shooting range
In the Extended Look, we saw Lucia at a shooting range firing bullets at targets as they pop up from behind buildings. The mini-game looks like the perfect side activity for players needing to practice their reflexes and shooting skills with various GTA 6 weapons before any big jobs.
I'm still on the hunt for side activities, so look out for future updates to this page. In the meantime, we also have guides on the different GTA 6 versions that are available, as well as all of the GTA 6 locations that we have seen.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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