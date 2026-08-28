GTA 6 doesn't feature microtransactions or AI, Rockstar says, but I doubt its take on GTA Online won't have Shark Cards

News
By
Published

Maybe GTA Online will be a separate thing this time around

Woman with tattoos leans over and smiles at another woman
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has reportedly shut down the idea that GTA 6 will feature microtransactions or use generative AI during its development.

On the Kinda Funny Gamecast, hosts Andy Cortez and Greg Miller share that they asked Rob Nelson – co-studio head at Rockstar North – whether there will be microtransactions in the game and whether generative AI was used during the development of GTA 6, with Nelson reportedly simply saying "no."

I have no doubts about the lack of generative AI used during development, but the lack of microtransactions is certainly interesting. It was revealed that GTA Online makes a staggering amount of almost $8 million per week, and that's undoubtedly thanks to Shark Card microtransactions for sale. It looks unlikely that GTA 6 Online will be available at launch, but this could imply that whatever the GTA 6 edition of GTA Online is could be a separate thing entirely.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

We know for sure that GTA Online is on the way, thanks to court proceedings, but Rockstar has remained silent about what the GTA 6 edition of the Online mode will look like – not that it's been very talkative about the base game either, mind you. Although a later launch for an online mode isn't out of the ordinary for Rockstar, given that GTA 5 had a two-week wait before GTA Online launched, while Red Dead Redemption 2's Online mode launched in beta form a month later, with its full launch around a year and a half after launch.

I very much have my doubts we'll see a GTA 6 Online that doesn't feature microtransactions in some way, or a battle pass, or any other number of ways to monetize it for the next decade and a half. But at least we know it's not in the base game.

How long is GTA 6? About 80 hours, according to one Rockstar dev's playthrough.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Pokemon
    1
    The Pokemon Twitter account was briefly taken over by a hacker peddling their crypto memecoin
  2. 2
    Rockstar is cautious about what to satirize in GTA 6: "Political issues or memes will date fast"
  3. 3
    A month before The Witcher 3 Remastered, CDPR quietly raises the price of the Complete Edition
  4. 4
    Warlock is "building on the shoulders of giants," but you don't need to know D&D to get it
  5. 5
    GTA 6's hand-crafted NPCs have over 600,000 animations compared to only 55,000 animations in GTA 5