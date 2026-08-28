Jeremy Renner teases Hawkeye MCU return after 5 years and no Avengers: Doomsday announcement

Five years after we last saw him, Jeremy Renner seems to be teasing a return to the MCU as Hawkeye.
The actor shared a close up image of his costume to his Instagram story, though cryptically without any kind of caption.
So, what does this mean? Renner isn't part of the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, and, so far, nothing has been announced about who will return for Avengers: Secret Wars. This could just be a tease to tie into the imminent release of Avengers: Endgame Encore, however.
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The last time Renner's Hawkeye was seen was in his own solo show on Disney Plus, aptly titled Hawkeye, which was released in 2021. There's been no official word of a season 2 yet. "It's really not my decision to make," Renner has shared. "For a second season, that was always the idea to continue that narrative, even in the Christmas framework of it all, too, because they love that world in New York."
But, Renner has also revealed a second season almost happened. "They asked me to do season 2, and they offered me half the money," he commented. "I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount'."
Referring to his near-fatal 2023 accident, he added: "I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.'"
Whether Renner is returning soon or not remains to be seen, but hopefully this OG Avenger can find his way back to the team.
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Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.