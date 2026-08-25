Avengers: Endgame Encore trailer relives Marvel's greatest cinematic moment and promises "exclusive look" at Doomsday

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Avengers: Endgame returns to cinemas with bonus footage this September

Avengers Endgame: Encore | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sep 25 - YouTube Avengers Endgame: Encore | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sep 25 - YouTube
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The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame's re-release is here, and it shows why Encore is essential viewing on the road to Avengers: Doomsday.

Not only does it promise an "exclusive look" at Doomsday (whatever that may entail), Endgame Encore's trailer also takes us back to 2019 and that electric atmosphere in theatres.

If you were hugging random strangers during the portals scene or Captain America catching Mjolnir, you weren't alone. And now you can do it all over again.

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In case you needed a reminder, Avengers: Endgame deals with the fallout from Thanos' snap at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War.

With half of the universe (and its heroes) dusted, Earth's Mightiest Heroes aim to strike back at the Mad Titan and, later, travel back in time for the ultimate universe-saving heist.

If reliving moments such as the Portals sequence or Thor's swift defeat of Thanos wasn't enough to tempt you back into the cinemas to watch Avengers: Endgame once more, a glimpse of what else is included just might.

"It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame," co-director Joe Russo said during an appearance at Sands Film Festival (via Deadline).

Russo added, "We can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame."

Encore's confirmed runtime of 185 minutes suggests we're getting four minutes of bonus footage.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is out in cinemas on September 25.

For more, we have an essential guide to upcoming Marvel movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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