Avengers: Endgame Encore trailer relives Marvel's greatest cinematic moment and promises "exclusive look" at Doomsday

In case you needed a reminder, Avengers: Endgame deals with the fallout from Thanos' snap at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War.
With half of the universe (and its heroes) dusted, Earth's Mightiest Heroes aim to strike back at the Mad Titan and, later, travel back in time for the ultimate universe-saving heist.
If reliving moments such as the Portals sequence or Thor's swift defeat of Thanos wasn't enough to tempt you back into the cinemas to watch Avengers: Endgame once more, a glimpse of what else is included just might.
"It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame," co-director Joe Russo said during an appearance at Sands Film Festival (via Deadline).
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Russo added, "We can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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