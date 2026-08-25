Red Dead Redemption 2 fans make the DLC they've always wanted with a massive Mexico mod that features new NPCs, towns, wildlife, and a lot more

We don't have much longer to wait, thankfully, as creator Rixus has unveiled the mod's big release date in a new trailer over on YouTube – and it's coming next month on September 16.
Seeing as we're just a few weeks away from the launch now, that's quite big news… and it's accompanied by a fresh sneak peek at Nuevo Paraíso, too. Between the searing landscapes and populated towns showcased, I'm honestly not sure what I'm personally most excited for.
As Rixus writes, there's plenty to look forward to, after all – and it's all been "recreated to fit seamlessly within the story and timeline of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1907" as well: "Explore a Mexico on the brink of change, where beautiful landscapes and growing settlements stand alongside political unrest, government oppression, and a population struggling under an increasingly unstable regime."
Yes, it's the period leading into the Mexican Revolution of 1911… with loads of new features.
"Discover new settlements, hidden locations, activities, encounters, mysteries, Easter eggs, wildlife, local people, classic characters, and dangers as you travel across the state," as Rixus puts it. Yep – Easter eggs, Rockstar Games-style. There are gang hideouts, train robberies, and shops galore to also uncover.
The modder describes Nuevo Paraíso as "more than a journey across the border" and "an ambitious fan-made expansion created to bring Mexico back to life, while remaining faithful to the atmosphere, identity, and canon of Red Dead Redemption" – the perfect mod, if you ask me.
It'll be entirely free over on Nexus Mods, too (exclusively for PC players, sorry, console users), as Rixus confirms, come mid-September... and yeah, I've bookmarked his page on the website already.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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